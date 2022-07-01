Taylor Lautner‘s fiancée Taylor Dome has revealed which team she was on in the timeless Twilight feud. Get your shimmery glitter and faux fangs ready girls, we’ve got another member of the vampire brigade.

Despite literally saying “yes” to a lifetime of marital bliss with Jacob from Twilight — a character who turns into a wolf — Miss Dome would like the world to know she’d rather be sucking away with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). In a vampiric way, of course.

Dome revealed this spicy fact in a TikTok post which she also shared on Insta.

She was participating in a trend where users show who their childhood crush was and then who they ultimately ended up with.

It’s generally used for comedic effect as most people’s end result is drastically different to the celeb they longed for as a tween.

In the vid, Dome revealed her childhood crush was in fact Edward Cullen, coloured contacts and swoopy hair inclusive. As a former Team Jacob person (before he imprinted on Renesmee of course) I have to respectfully disagree with Dome’s take here.

Ultimately though this is a victory for Team Jacob. I mean she literally bagged THE Jacob himself.

And fair play: Taylor Lautner himself weighed in on the video.

“Bout time I won something,” he commented on her Insta post.

Look, we love a humble king. Jacob played the long game while Edward was leaping around the trees like a spider-monkey. His words, not mine.

If I was engaged to Taylor Lautner, I’d expect him to greet me every morning with a “where the hell have you been, loca?” Put it right in the marriage vows.

Many people have also pointed out the fact that Taylor is marrying a Taylor. If either Lautner or Dome take each others’ last names, they could be Taylor and Taylor Dome or Taylor and Taylor Lautner.

I mean, I imagine in that situation you would just keep your own last name, but each to their own.

It doesn't matter how I got to this place but I just discovered that Taylor Lautner is marrying a woman named Taylor and they are just going to be Taylor and Taylor.



Like a sitcom??? — Tisard of Oz (@Jenn_Tisdale) June 26, 2022

Taylor Dome isn’t the first Taylor that Taylor Lautner has dated. Say that three times quickly.

If you can cast your mind back to the heady years of 2009, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift dated and starred in the film Valentine’s Day (essentially Love Actually but American and worse).

Clearly Taylor has a penchant for Taylors: whether they’re Team Jacob or not.