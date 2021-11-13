In news that makes me feel old, Taylor Lautner has announced he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome.

The pair revealed the news this morning in a gorgeously romantic joint Instagram post.

On the 11th of November, surrounded by scattered roses, candles, and a neon sign that read “Lautner”, the Twilight star got down on one knee and proposed.

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he said in the post.

In a similar post about the good news, Dome described her now fiancé as “my absolute best friend.”

“I cannot wait to spend forever with you,” she said.

Over on Twitter, some people have questioned whether this makes them Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner.

Now they gon both be Taylor lautner? https://t.co/8A3EBWVbXT — chesty & testy (@_sugatits) November 13, 2021

Taylor Lautner getting engaged to a woman whose name is also Taylor pic.twitter.com/m6PWLGtrb4 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 13, 2021

CONGRATS TO TAYLOR LAUTNER AND TO THE SOON-TO-BE TAYLOR LAUTNER ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FxKYvLc2iY — julianne | spencer era ???? (@bellasaftercar) November 13, 2021

TAYLOR LAUTNER IS ENGAGED WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND I’M CRYING ???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/B5DeT6cMU7 — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) November 13, 2021

not them both gon be named taylor lautner https://t.co/nqbK1Z4PKE — ????yoni???? (@pastelkreeper) November 13, 2021

THEY’RE BOTH GONNA BE TAYLOR LAUTNER https://t.co/3cwG4CxxHy — Ashley Katchadourian (@varcmus) November 13, 2021

Those tweets really make these previous ones speculating that Lautner and Taylor Swift split up years ago because they’d be both be Taylor Lautner funnier now.

Someone said Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner broke up cause they'll both be Taylor Lautner if they get married ???????? — ???? K A R A ???? (@karaaljas) November 11, 2021

did taylor lautner and taylor swift break up because they’re both gonna be taylor lautner — han myungoh (@5ft2i) November 12, 2021

According to Ring Concierge, the 29-year-old Twilight actor proposed to Dome with a custom-designed ring. Per E! News, it’s an “oval-cut diamond set in a platinum whisper-thin pave and added a hidden halo to the diamond”.

In a statement to that outlet, Ring Concierge founder Nicole Wegman said: “The hidden halo Taylor added under the oval is a fun, feminine detail that you can only see when viewing the ring from the side.”

The feminine urge to wear this ring and be eloped to Taylor Lautner. God, I wish that were me.

The pair first began to be romantically linked in 2018 and went public in a set of Halloween pics in October that year. In March this year, the Scream Queens star celebrated his partner’s birthday with an adorably loved-up post.

“Happy Birthday to this human from another planet.”

“You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing,” he continued. “I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay.”

“Hug the ones you love at this time,” he said in a separate post during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“Hold [th]em tight. Smile. Laugh. Feel thankful for every moment you live. No moment is taken for granted. LOVE is the greatest gift. Love as wildly as you possibly can.”

Last month, Lautner’s Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart announced that she was engaged to her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer. Hopefully, we can expect to see a Twilight cast reunion at one of these happy events soon.