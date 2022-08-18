Taylor Lautner‘s fiancé Taylor Dome has revealed she’ll be changing her last name when they get married… meaning they’ll both be called Taylor Lautner. My brain is spinning.

Lautner, a serial dater of Taylors, revealed his plan to morph his lover into his own self to become the Ultimate Taylor on the The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After clarifying that at the moment he goes by Taylor and his fiancé goes by Tay, Lautner revealed the two would soon share a last name.

“[I was] like, are you into this last name?” he joked to Kelly Clarkson. “Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated.