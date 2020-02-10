Big congrats go to our boi Taika Waititi who won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Not only is it a major win because, well, he’s a bloody legend who deserves all the praise he can get, but it also cements him as the first Indigenous director ever to win an Oscar, according to Twitter.

With that screenplay win, Taika Waititi becomes the first Indigenous director ever to win an Oscar — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 10, 2020

In his speech, Waititi thanked his mother for giving him the book on which the film was based and dedicated the award to “all the Indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and write and dance and who are the original storytellers.”

Jojo Rabbit has had one hell of an awards season run, having won the audience at the 2019 Toronto film festival, with its script winning a number of accolades, including a Bafta and Writers Guild award for best adapted screenplay.

The 2019 film is about a 10-year-old German boy in the 1930s who happens to be a member of the Hitler Youth who discovers a Jewish girl is hiding in his house.

Based on the aforementioned 2008 novel by Christine Leunens, Caged Skies, Waititi is credited for penning script.

It stars Roman Griffin Davis as the boy, Jojo, Thomasin McKenzie as the girl, and Waititi himself as Jojo’s imaginary friend, Hitler.

Legendary actors Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson also star.

Catch the trailer below: