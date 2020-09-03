Bachelor in Paradise queen Alisha Aitken-Radburn recently shared a pic of her boo Glenn Smith on IG holding a fish, with the caption “would you swipe right?” Yeah, no, the answer is no. But, it did get me thinking, would you actually swipe right on some of the bachie contestants, before they got famous?

First up is this incredible photo of Locky Gilbert, at what looks like a school formal. He doesn’t have his usual rugged man vibe we are used to. But, he also doesn’t have that huge neck tattoo, which is a plus. The only down side is the white tie, black shirt combo. Like, you’re not a penguin mate, please coordinate your outfit better next time. It’s a swipe left for me.

Wait is that Justin Bieber? Trace Cyrus? No, it’s actually Carlin Sterritt. Oh boy, that is an interesting choice of hairstyle. He does have a sweet face. But, if I saw him on a dating app I’d worry he’d try and make me listen to MCR, and that’s not something I’d ever want to do. Sorry, swipe left.

Time for one the ladies! Can you guess who it is? That’s Kiki Morris from Bachelor in Paradise. She looks unrecognisable, but still amazing. Swipe right.

Ryan Anderson was a fairly controversial contestant on Angie’s season, but the lip ring and hair are doing things for me. He should bring them back. Well, the lip ring. The hair is kind of impossible. Swipe right.

Aww look at Timm Hanly. That innocence. What happened? How did he go from that, to a toxic douchebag who worships the bro code? He really took the ‘e’ out of cute and added an ‘n’. Swipe left.

Wow, Keira Maguire was really unrecognisable before her bachie fame. It’s the side fringe, and eyeliner in her water line for me though. Swipe left.

Well, it’s good to see that Ciarran Scott always looked like a douche. In this photo shared on Timm’s story, he looks like one of those shitty club promoters who would always tag 50 people on FB, to use their list. Based on that observation alone, it’s a massive swipe left for me.

Well, if it isn’t our favourite non-problematic Bachelorette Georgia Love. This cute photo shared on her Insta definitely shows her playful side. Not sure how I feel about that camera angle. But, as it was probably taken on a flip phone with no selfie setting, I’ll forgive her. Swipe right!!

Lastly, it’s our fishy friend, Glen Smith. Not only does he have a southern cross tattoo, but he is holding not one, but two fish? The Ford Falcon XR8 polo is also not doing him any favours either. He looks like the type of bloke to have this as his main photo, and the rest would all the cars.

If I saw this with the bio “6 foot”, I would just delete the app immediately. I don’t have time for men like that.