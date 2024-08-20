Swifties Slam Donald Trump For Posting AI-Generated Pics Of Taylor Swift Supporting Him

Donald Trump has gone after one of the biggest, most powerful organisations in the world — the Swifties. The former president recently took to Truth Social to share some AI-generated nonsense claiming that Taylor Swift has thrown her 22 hat in the ring for his 2024 campaign. Spoiler alert: she hasn’t, and the Swifties are not here for it.

Is Taylor Swift A Trump Supporter?

In a truly bonkers moment of political absurdity, Trump posted an AI pic of Swift decked out as Uncle Sam, with the tagline “TAYLOR WANTS YOU TO VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP.”

(Image: X/@AlacritysWhatev)

The post also included images of women wearing shirts that say ‘Swifties For Trump,’ which fans have accused of being deepfakes.

(Image: X/@SwissWatchGuy)

Trump’s bizarre attempt to mislead his followers into believing that the 10-time Grammy winner is backing his campaign has been met with widespread ridicule and outrage from Swifties. Many fans are calling for legal action against the former president for using Swift’s likeness without permission.

It’s over for him. (Image: X/ @TrooBloo222)

One Swiftie on Reddit said, “I hope she sues the f*ck out of him. It’s rumoured she may make an appearance at the DNC this week and he’s trying to get in front of that because he knows her influence. Now he’s just pissed off a bunch of Swifties. He’s done.”

Another suggested, “She should come out tonight and dedicate ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ to Trump.”

This man just outran death like two seconds ago and now he goes after the Swifties!? (Image: Reddit/ @Slight-Owl4300)

My personal favourite comment: “Donald Trump is about to meet Tree Paine,” referring to Swift’s iconic and low-key intimidating head of PR, who is the mastermind behind every easter egg and petty move we love from Swift.

That silly silly man. (Image: Reddit/ @harry-styles-7644)

An independent group called ‘Swifties for Kamala‘ has emerged to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. The group, which has over 180,000 followers across social media platforms, aims to harness the Swiftie community to energise support for Harris. Co-founder of the group, Irene Kim, spoke to Wired about the AI post and said, “We do not represent every Swiftie, but I think there is a reason we don’t need AI to show our support for Kamala.”

(Image: X/@SwiftiesForKamala)

Swift herself has not officially endorsed any candidate in the 2024 election and has maintained a calculated silence over her political views. However, she previously supported Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterms and endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election.

Ahead of the election she told V Magazine, “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,’ she said. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Swift also took to X to make her views clear in 2020. (Image: X/@taylorswift13)

Trump’s latest stunt is being seen as a desperate attempt to prop up his ailing campaign, but the former president has long held animosity toward Swift and has questioned whether her liberal political views are genuine.

“She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal,” he asked in an interview with Variety in June this year.

Swift hasn’t directly responded to the AI images, but Daily Mail reported a statement from who they are calling ,”a source close to Swift.” The source told them, “If she didn’t support him last time, she’s not going to support him now. He’s clearly lost it. In more ways than one.”

It remains to be seen how the pop star will respond to this political mess, but one thing is certain: Swifties are not going to be shaking this off any time soon.

Lead Image: Getty Images/@j_and_justice via X