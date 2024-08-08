A Swiftie Is Being Dragged After Saying She Was ‘Scammed’ By Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Cancellations

A Swiftie has come under fire for accusing Taylor Swift of “scamming” them after the pop star was forced to cancel three Eras Tour shows in Vienna.



The reason for the cancellation? Government officials in Austria discovered a planned attack on the venue. So no, Taylor herself wasn’t responsible.

Of course, the hashtag that’s going around on X (formerly Twitter) that reads #scammedbytaylorswift has gone down like a lead balloon.

Obviously, fans have spent lots of money on transport, Eras Tour tickets, flights, outfits and more – but the decision to cancel the Ernst Happel Stadium shows was due to safety, which is arguably more important.

A fan has gone viral for criticising Taylor Swift over her concert cancellations. (Image: Getty)

One tweet by @outtaminds has been viewed over 432,000 times and shows the irate Swiftie asking Taylor Swift’s team to refund her out-of-pocket costs.

“I paid for flights and for two nights of hotel. Who is going to pay that to me? Who?” she demands in the video.

When other Swifties flooded her mentions saying she wasn’t being “scammed”, she doubled down.

“I’m not getting [a] response from Taylor Nation for [a] FULL refund so yes I’m scammed,” she replied.

“I need a full refund on everything, not just the tickets. Everyone join in my hashtag #scammedbytaylorswift.”

The furious Swiftie was quickly slammed on social media, with many questioning why she’d rather put a concert ahead of people’s lives.

“GIRL your life (and the lives of many others) were possibly saved by this cancellation. Taylor [doesn’t] owe you anything. If you had travel insurance, you could have [refunded] half of this stuff,” one person pointed out.

“I get being upset but immediately getting angry about the money and starting a HASHTAG saying you got scammed because she cancelled the show for the safety of her team and the fans is WILD and is not the behaviour of someone who truly is a fan of someone,” another added.

“As someone who was running the Boston Marathon in 2013 I don’t take this lightly. Safety always needs to be the priority one for both the performer but also the spectator,” a third said.

“It’s not like Taylor told people to spend a ton of money on costumes or hotels. She didn’t request you fly in from another country. So why would she be responsible for those expenses? Either way this is horrible, horrible behaviour,” another wrote.

“Calling it getting scammed when Taylor is actively trying to keep everyone safe instead of putting people in a dangerous, and potentially deadly, situation is SO wrong on so many levels oh my god,” added a fan.

Lots of Swifties pointed out Taylor was concerned for the safety of all the concertgoers. (Image: Getty)

In the official statement released by Barracuda Music on Instagram, it was confirmed that all ticket holders would be receiving a refund for their tickets.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days,” the statement said.

Considering authorities arrested two people believed to be involved with the planned attack, I think it’s fair to say this wasn’t a threat to be taken lightly.

While it’s disappointing for fans to miss out on seeing a concert they’ve been waiting for, I think we can all agree that this cancellation was made for good reason and likely out of Taylor’s control.

Taylor Swift has yet to comment on the cancellations.

