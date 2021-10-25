Good morning Australia, have you heard the word? There is a sweaty, clammy oracle on TikTok who has leaked allegations of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn‘s split. We truly live in the most chaotic of times, don’t we?

TikTok user @jonathansaysyeet (Jonathan) has gained a quick burst of internet virality after he made a video, sweating his metaphorical hair off, and claiming that comedian John Mulaney and the pregnant Olivia Munn have ended their short-lived relationship.

“I’m sorry I’m sweaty, I’m very sick,” Jonathan says in the video.

“I just wanted to take a break from being sick to say that it’s very objectively funny that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn just broke up and I hope I’m the one to break that news to you.”

You can watch the video below. Please be warned that if the sight of yellow, sickly people disturbs you, you might wanna look away.

Now of course this is just a wild allegation, and neither Mulaney nor Munn have said anything about the spurious claims, but hey, they sure are interesting.

Naturally, at the sight of a bald prophet sweating in his room, the internet has had a field day with memes about their brand new online source of gossip.

listen if you can't trust a sweaty, visibly ill tiktok man in a parking lot or a tent of some kind for john mulaney/olivia munn gossip who can you trust — jean smart super soldier (@normalandgood) October 23, 2021

john mulaney and olivia munn broke up and our very credible source is a sick, sweaty man on tiktok — amelia???????? (@avmu15) October 23, 2021

I love how I found out about john mulaney and olivia munn breaking up from a tiktok where the guy was like “I hope I’m the one who broke the news to you” — sam is crying about BTS (@samanthaistan) October 23, 2021

Brb, telling all my friends that I now get my news from the clammy oracle.

Listen, if I'm up at 3am and some random person on TikTok ISN'T giving me the dubious hot goss about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, then why are we even here ???? this is literally why the internet exists! pic.twitter.com/z7DgAEFAAJ — Crickette (????) (@blind_bombshell) October 23, 2021

google search “why does a sweaty man on tik tok know about john mulaney and olivia munn’s breakup” — sonia (@soniasaraiya) October 23, 2021

After gaining over 1.5M views on his first video, Jonathan has made a follow-up about his sources on the matter, and apparently, these allegations come from everyone’s favourite gossip source, Deuxmoi.

Apparently, Jonathan saw the Deuxmoi blind item on Reddit and just had to make a video in which he a) decided it was about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn and b) decided the rumoured break-up was indeed fact. I know you’re sick, my dude, but maybe drink some water and have a nap instead?

“This A list comedian who was previously in a relationship with a pregnant woman called it quits because the guy was caught cheating with another woman. She’s pretty famous, I’d say an A list celebrity herself, but probably not an obvious choice in the public’s eyes. I work in publicity and had to say something,” reads the Deuxmoi blind item that started this whole claim.

You can watch the second vid, in which Jonathan claims that Mulaney cheated on Munn, right here.

Pretty fkn wild if true, I must say. It also sucks when you remember just how excited Mulaney was to have a child with Munn, but hey, (alleged) cheaters never prosper.