According to insiders, Channel 10 has greenlit Australian Survivor for two new “massive” seasons, both set to air next year.

Sources told Yahoo Lifestyle that seasons 12 and 13 of the reality show are in the works at production company Endemol Shine, promising two fresh helpings of Saddy (Survivor daddy) Jonathan LaPaglia throughout 2025.

The new instalments are set to follow up on the success of previous Survivor seasons, with the insider saying Channel 10 is “putting all of its coin” into upcoming episodes to put the show “on the map globally once the series has been screened.”

“The last three seasons have been better than any other season of Survivor globally and Network Ten wants to be the biggest and the best franchise in the world,” they added.

What is the Survivor Australia season 12 theme?

While details around the upcoming editions remain scarce, sources say Survivor Australia season 12 will have a Brains vs Brawns theme, similar to the show’s eighth season in 2021.

The idea of a new title was reportedly floated, but Channel 10 ultimately landed on Brains vs Brawns II as the theme for the new season.

Who is on the Australian Survivor 2025 cast for season 12?

Season 12 is also rumoured to feature a cast of brand new contestants, all of whom will probably back-stab each other and stand on some kind of pole for hours on end for our amusement.

“The casting is complete and there are no returning players or familiar faces,” the source said of season 12. Apparently a bunch of “sports and former reality-TV personalities” were suggested to appear in the cast before execs “specified [they] wanted fresh faces.”

Season 12 and 13 will both film in Fiji. Source: Channel 10

What is the Survivor Australia season 13 theme?

The source also shared details around Australian Survivor season 13. This edition is said to mark a series-first for the show, with a theme of Australia vs. the USA that features former contestants from each country.

Who is on the Australian Survivor 2025 cast for season 13?

As for the former castaways who will return for Australia vs. the USA, sources mentioned “King George [Mladenov]”, who has already appeared on two editions of Survivor, as well as Luke Toki, who appeared in seasons four and six.

Fellow Aussies also name-dropped include Simon Me, Samantha Gash, Kirby Bentley, and Survivor three-timer Shonee Bowtell.

Feras Basal, who won this year’s Titans V Rebels edition, is said to be “desperately hoping someone will drop out” to secure a place on the season 13 cast.

Both upcoming seasons of Survivor will air in 2025 but in “different quarters,” sources say.

Official premiere dates have not been announced, but it’s rumoured that season 13 will be “simultaneously screened in Australia and America and will be like Eurovision for Reality TV super-fans.”

Traditionally, new seasons of Survivor begin airing in late January, suggesting an early-2025 release date for season 12. If season 13 will air in a different quarter, we might see Australia vs the USA on screens sometime between October to December, 2025.

*Eats popcorn while they endure the wilderness*. Source: Channel 10

Where and when will Survivor Australia film?

Insiders say both upcoming seasons of Survivor will be filmed in Fiji, a departure from this year’s edition which took place on the shores of Upolu in Samoa.

It’s rumoured that season Survivor Australia season 12 will be shot over the standard 47 to 50 day period, while season 13 will be a shorter shooting run of 28 days.

The seasons will reportedly shoot back-to-back, with the Survivor Australia season 12 wrapping up in August and the following edition finishing in September.

Who is hosting Survivor Australia in 2025?

LaPaglia will return to host both editions of Survivor Australia in 2025, with sources saying “the network loves him and rightfully so.” They continued: “He is excellent talent and the production crews love working with him.”

Showrunners are said to be working around LaPaglia’s filming schedule for Top Gear Australia, which he co-hosts with Beau Ryan, to ensure his return to Survivor Australia season 12.

Image source: Channel 10.