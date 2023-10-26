Why Are We All Sleeping On This Hilarious Superhero Show With A Stellar Voice Acting Line Up?

A lot happened in 2015— same-sex marriage was legalised throughout America, the presence of water was found on Mars and TV show SuperMansion first aired on our television screens.

Now as you can see, there was a bit going on, so there’s every chance you might’ve missed this show that is packed to the brim with your fave comedic voices.

So what is SuperMansion all about?

Created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich (the brains behind long-standing pop culture favourite, Robot Chicken), SuperMansion is an adult cartoon about superhero Titanium Rex and his team, The League of Freedom.

The show follows the superheroes as they age and struggle to stay relevant (and keep everyone safe) in an ever-changing world where lazy and unbothered millennials are taking the spotlight.

Do you relate to this whether it’s millennials or another generation? Be honest.

SuperMansion is an easy watch when you’ve got a fuckload of other things consuming your brain — whether before bed, as background watching while cleaning your room or as a hangover cure ingredient.

Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston takes the wheel as Titanium Rex (and as executive producer on the show) alongside Saturday Night Live comedic legend Heidi Gardner as Cooch, a sexy cat with a Southern accent.



The cast also features Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown (Zenith) and Dax Shephard (Titanium Dax) and scored Emmy award nominations for Don’t Worry Darling‘s Chris Pine as mad scientist, villain and former League of Freedom member Dr Devizo, as well as Keegan-Michael Key‘s role as American Ranger.

Even creators Wells and Senreich’s voices feature throughout the three SuperMansion seasons, adding to one helluva recurring and guest voiceover cast. I’ve hardly skimmed the surface.



I’m guessing you’re feeling the elements that make this show a weird yet digestible watch? If you haven’t watched it already, give it a crack during your next lazy binge. If you have, then I think eight years is enough time to warrant a revisit.

The good news is, you don’t have to go trawling a million different streaming services to find it now, eight years later than you should’ve watched it the first time. The first season is ready for you to watch on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.

Watch SuperMansion and more for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, streaming chaos, 24/7 on 9Now.