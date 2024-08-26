Frasier Season 2 Is Almost Here & Kelsey Grammer Has Teased A Possible Diane Chambers Return

Frasier is back for season two, baby! The popular comedy series was given a reboot in 2023, breathing new life into the sitcom that aired from 1993 to 2004, and it was a smash.

As with any sitcom, they tend to get better after the characters have been established and the actors mesh better (I’m looking at you, Schitt’s Creek), so I have high hopes for season two.

Kelsey Grammer is back as Dr. Frasier Crane as he continues to try and work on his relationship with his son Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott. The show is filmed in front of a live studio audience which gives it that truly ~nostalgic~ feeling we all desperately crave.

It premieres on Paramount+ next month, and I honestly can’t wait!

The gang is back together! (Image: Paramount+)

When will Frasier Season 2 be released in Australia?

The first two episodes of Frasier season two drop on Friday, 20 September on Paramount+. After that, new episodes will be released weekly.

Who’s in the cast of Frasier Season 2?

Kelsey Grammer and Jack Cutmore-Scott are returning, along with Nicholas Lyndhurst (Alan), Toks Olagundoye (Olivia), Jess Salgueiro (Eve), Anders Keith (David).

There are some comedic talents dropping in as guest stars as well, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler, Rachel Bloom, Patricia Heaton, Greer Grammer, Edward Hibbert, Harriet Sansom Harris and Amy Sedaris.

Some familiar faces will delight OG Frasier fans. (Image: Paramount+)

Grammer previously said he’s holding out for Shelley Long as Diane Chambers to make an appearance on the revival to tie up some loose ends.

“I would like to see Diane come back… for Frasier to be able to put something to bed, to end up with a nice thing between them,” he told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show.

“When I first got the role, the key to Frasier for me was that he loved [Diane] with his whole heart… that actually defined who he is.”

While Long hasn’t been announced as a guest star, could it be something that Paramount+ is keeping under wraps?

What’s the plot of Frasier Season 2?

According to producers, the sophomore season has a few surprises in store. We’re going to see Dr. Frasier Crane “return to his radio roots at KACL in a Seattle-themed episode” as well as watching him “face new challenges, forge new relationships” and “finally fulfil an old dream or two”. Sounds intriguing.

Is Diane coming back??? (Image: Paramount+)

What has the cast said about the series?

Grammer told Yahoo! Canada that the season two scripts “rival anything” that was done on the original sitcom, which is a BIG call.

“We’re having a great time… [the] new grouping of characters is wonderful. It’s starting to gel,” he said.

“It’s really funny and they’ve hit their stride. Each character is now sort of fully realised.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes! There’s even a sneak peek of Frasier returning to his radio roots in there for you OG fans. You can watch it here:

The first two episodes of Frasier Season 2 drops on Friday, 20 September on Paramount+, with new episodes released weekly.