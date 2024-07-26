$500 Is Up For Grabs If You Take A Pic Of Your Dog At These Deadpool & Wolverine Photo Ops

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Marvel Studios to get you and your Dogpool ready for Deadpool & Wolverine, in cinemas now.

We all believe our dogs are super heroes, and now you have a chance to prove it. In honour of Dogpool starring alongside Deadpool in the latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios has set up a pop-up opportunity for your furry best friend.

You’ll be able to take Dogpool-themed photos together, get free merch and even potentially win half a grand. Just think about the matching Deadpool, Wolverine, and Dogpool costumes you could buy with that amount of money.

If you live in Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane, you’re in luck. Mark the 3rd of August in your calendar when the Dogpool activation pops up in Harmony Park, Surry Hills, Pawfield Park, Caufield East and Victoria Park, Herston.

A professional photographer will snap a pawfect picture of you and your BFF in the Deadpool & Wolverine photo frame. Your furry friend will have fun in the Dogpool play zone, which is filled with tennis balls, dog chew toys, beds, cushions, and water bowls.

Don’t forget to grab some merch, including KISS socks and sunscreen. The word on the street is that there are also Deadpool & Wolverine poo bags. Strangers at the dog park aren’t going to be ready when I pull one out, crowning me the ultimate dog walker. “Oh, you want one? Sorry, they’re limited edition.”

The best doggy sidekick, (AKA Dogpool) winner will be picked on the day. Not only will the owner have bragging rights, but they’ll also be going home with $500. I just know my dog Panda would’ve been the best Dogpool out.

You’ll be just like Ryan Renolds and Hugh Jackman posing with the real Dogpool at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. Peggy (AKA Dogpool) captioned the night on Instagram with, “Tonight was truly the dog’s bollocks. Thank you, London!” She truly is the best Deadpool sidekick.

Look at that lil tongue. Credit: Marvel Studios.

Now even though Dogpool is a ‘he’ in the comics, Miss Peggy matches his scruffy look with credentials such as ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog.’ Her mum, Holly Middleton, couldn’t be more proud.

“We think she is beautiful both inside and out and wouldn’t change her for the world,” Middleton told ‘Manchester Evening News.’

Introducing Peggy as Wade Wilson, AKA Dogpool. Credit: Marvel Studios .

What should you expect in the new flick? Deadpool reunites with Wolverine, much to the clawed super heroes’ dismay. Wolverine is at a bar when the loudmouthed Deadpool interrupts him. How does Wolverine respond? “Look, lady, I’m not interested.” I want that on a t-shirt ASAP, please.

We literally saw Deadpool fight for everything he wanted in the past movies, including friends, family, and the love of his life. But from the looks of the trailer, he now has his very own sidekick — Dogpool.

Will Deadpool lose everything he loves with a sassy remark? Or will Wolverine put his differences aside to help fight against a common enemy? Looking at Hugh’s judgement below, it’ll be one hell of a ride.

The gang is all here. Credit: Marvel Studios.

After you’re caught up on the Marvel lore with your fur baby, then you’ll be ready for Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine. In cinemas now, get your tickets here.

PS: Fill the Deadpool void by taking your puppy to the Dogpool event at Harmony Park, Surry Hills, Pawfield Park, Caufield East and Victoria Park, Herston on the 3rd of August. Who knows, you might even win half a grand.

© 2024 20th Century Studios / © & TM 2024 MARVEL