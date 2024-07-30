Calling all horny reality TV fanatics, Paramount+’s new show Dating Naked UK is coming next month and it sounds bonkers – in the best way, of course.

And yes, the show is as sexy as it sounds on the tin. The producers promise full nudity without any blurring or pixelation, with ten naked singletons competing for each others’ hearts and a massive cash prize.

The group will be swanning about completely naked 24/7 while competing in a tropical paradise, with your typical reality TV curveballs thrown at them.

Everything we know about Dating Naked UK

These contestants are about to have a ball. (Image: Paramount+)

When will Dating Naked UK be released in Australia?

The show is premiering on Paramount+ on Saturday, 24 August. Two new episodes will be dropping weekly on Saturdays, so you can chat about the naked antics around the water cooler on Monday.

Who hosts Dating Naked UK?

UK TV and radio presenter Rylan Clark is the host of Dating Naked UK, and with his background, he’s a perfect fit. He’s competed on two reality TV shows and hosted shows such as Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Ready Steady Cook, and This Morning.

The host is the only one who will keep his kit on. (Image: Paramount+)

How raunchy is the show?

According to contestant Lauren, there’s “a lot” of sex on the show.

“I mean, this show literally blows off the socks off Love Island. I think you get to know people better being naked all the time. There’s no judgement,” she told The Sun.

Personal trainer Dan added that he thought everyone would want to be jumping each other’s bones, but was surprised by the bonds that emerged.

“There was a lot of sex in the villa but it wasn’t casual, there were feelings involved,” he said.

The trailer can’t show any nudity, but don’t worry, the show has plenty of it! (Image: Paramount+)

Who’s in the cast?

Paramount+ has announced the full cast, and it seems like we’re in for a treat. There’s a ladies’ man, a small-town Canadian girl, a model and a Welsh charmer. Reality TV gold!

Billy Field is both a self-described ladies’ man and a sci-fi and fantasy geek. He’s a 24-year-old builder who is extremely confident about spending time in his birthday suit.

Emily Read, 26, loves a fuckboy. Sadly, she’s been drawn to bad boys in the past, but wants to change her tune while on Dating Naked UK. The career-focused, ambitious woman is now looking for someone with intelligence, as she’s sick of dating those who lack common sense.

Mike Durrant is the only Aussie on the show, and the 29-year-old event planner sounds like a total fuckboy. Maybe he’ll get with Emily? Hailing from Newcastle, he knows he’s both a serial dater and playboy – he even dated Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry. He says he’s good with his hands and his hips… make of that what you will.

The show is kinda like Love Island ramped up to 100. (Image: Paramount+)

Chrislove Brandt is a dancer and hairdresser from Las Vegas. She says she’s bubbly, hyper and kind, and wants to find a man with the same vibe. That sounds like a bit of an energy explosion, but hey! Whatever works!

Dan Ash is a 32-year-old PT who says he’s just a big softie at heart. He’s over meaningless flings, and wants to find ‘The One’. It’s unlikely he’ll find what he’s looking for on the show, but there’s always a tiny chance.

Dominik Herbert is the classic party girl from small-town Canada. She’s sporting new-found body confidence, and wants to find the man of her dreams.

Lauren Beschi gets the ick very easily, so I’m excited to see that play out on screen. The 26-year-old nail tech’s friends think she’s “stubborn and funny”, and she prefers the “try before you buy” method when it comes to dating. Queen.

Rico Hammett, 30, has been travelling for the last six years. He works as a welder, and is looking for somebody that’s carefree, energetic and fun.

Romeo is apparently too cool to have a last name. He’s a 32-year-old model, singer and ice skater, and he wants a “love of the ages”. Apparently, he’s ready to get biblical about it – if it worked for Adam and Eve, why can’t it work for him?

Tiegan Rudge, 26, is a beautician from Birmingham who gets bored in relationships easily. She loves the dating part, but the whole long-term commitment part? Not so keen.

There’s even one Aussie in the mix. (Image: Paramount+)

Is there a trailer for Dating Naked UK?

Yes! The colourful trailer is reminiscent of Love Island, and it gives us the first look at the attractive bunch of contestants. The entire trailer is basically a montage of contestants stripping, but there’s no nudity in the trailer. Sorry to disappoint, you’ll just have to wait for the real deal.

You can watch the trailer here:

Dating Naked UK hits Paramount+ on Saturday, 24 August.