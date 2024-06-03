Tell Us The Best Low-Key Date Spot & You Could Win $1.5K & Tix To A Quiet Place: Day One

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Paramount Pictures Australia to celebrate the release of A Quiet Place: Day One, exclusive to cinemas from June 27.

It’s time to stop yapping and embrace the sound of sweet, sweet silence, because A Quiet Place: Day One is headed our way.

The prequel film takes place on Day One – right before aliens invaded Earth – and may finally give us some answers about why they’re so intent on crushing anyone who makes so much as a peep. To celebrate the release, we’re holding a competition to create a bit of buzz around this iconic franchise.

A Quiet Place: Day One has a stacked cast, with Joseph Quinn, Lupita Nyong’o and Alex Wolff leading the way. There’s another pretty exciting change, with the film being set in New York City. NYC has been home to monster movies for as long as I can remember, so I’m hoping we get to see an alien climb up the Empire State Building.

I can’t wait to see Lupita Nyong’o in A Quiet Place: Day One. (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

For those John Krasinski fans out there, he sadly doesn’t make an appearance in the film. But don’t cry yet! It’ll still have the Krasinski touch, because he wrote the story and served as a producer on the film, working closely with director Michael Sarnoski. Krasinski has been working on the storyline for years, coming up with an explanation for what happened before “the world went quiet”.

This thrilling franchise is packed with aliens who attack anything that makes a noise, so PEDESTRIAN.TV has one question for you: where’s the best low-key date spot in Australia? And by that, we mean the place where you wouldn’t be attacked by A Quiet Place aliens, because that would be the opposite of romantic.

To celebrate the release of A Quiet Place: Day One, we’re sending a silent assassin $1500 cash for the most creative answer, so chuck some ideas out there and put your response (up to 25 words) in this form below:

TBC – A Quiet Place Competition



Like Nyongo’s character Sam, I would also do anything to protect my cat. (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

Plot details about the film have been kept largely under wraps, but it’ll be interesting to see if we finally get given intel on how to defeat the aliens.

The latest trailer certainly has me hooked, showing the moment Nyong’o’s character Sam (and her cute cat) witness mass destruction caused by the alien arrival. She teams up with Quinn’s character Eric and the pair attempt to get out of the city, but it’s not as easy as you’d think. You can get hyped while watching the trailer here:

You can catch A Quiet Place: Day One, exclusively in cinemas from June 27 – just make sure not to chomp on your popcorn too loudly. Tickets on sale now.