Stranger Things season 4 is on the way, and it looks like it’s going to be the “scariest yet.”

In a recent interview with Total Film, Joe Keery has warned fans that the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series will really up the scare-factor.

“I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark,” Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, said.

But in addition to being darker and scarier than previous seasons, Keery asserted that Stranger Things 4 is pretty darn good. “Oh man, it’s pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again.”

Season 3 left us with a pretty massive cliffhanger, leaving it unclear whether Jim Hopper was alive or dead. But thankfully, the trailer has proven that Hopper is very much alive, and appears to be being held prisoner in some sort of Russian work camp.

The Stranger Things team blessed us all with a teaser clip as a little Valentine’s Day treat earlier this year.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

David Harbour has previously slip at Liverpool Comic Con that we’ll be getting a “huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory,” which naturally made us all incredibly keen for Season 4.

We don’t know much else about the highly-anticipated Season 4 just yet, but Joe Keery has confirmed that he’ll be handing in his ice-cream scoop and hanging up the boots at Scoops Ahoy in the next season.

“I know that costume served its purpose and I’m glad to retire it [laughs]. Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don’t, unfortunately. They won’t let me have that one. One day!”

The news comes just weeks after Joe Keery was the victim of a nasty Twitter hacking scandal.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for Stranger Things 4 just yet, but fans should probably brace themselves for a bit of a delay while the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world.