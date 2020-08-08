YouTubers the Stokes Twins, who have close to five million followers, have been charged with actual felonies after they faked a bank robbery for a prank video.

In the video, which was uploaded last year, the pair pretended that they had just robbed a bank and sought help from people around them to escape.

The pair – who were dressed all in black, wearing masks and carrying prop bags of cash – ordered an Uber, but the driver refused to play along.

The driver of the vehicle asked the pair to get out, saying what they were doing was “weird” and “not funny”, and a bystander called the police to report a suspected carjacking.

Officers arrived and sent the pair off with a warning, but seemingly undeterred, they continued the prank at the University of California several hours later.

Bystanders called the police yet again, and the prank was finally shut down. A representative of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said of the incident:

These were not pranks. These are crimes that could have resulted in someone getting seriously injured or even killed. Law enforcement officers are sworn to protect the public and when someone calls 911 to report an active bank robbery they are going to respond to protect lives. Instead, what they found was some kind of twisted attempt to gain more popularity on the internet by unnecessarily putting members of the public and police officers in danger.

Alan and Alex Stokes face charges of false imprisonment and falsely reporting an emergency, and face up to four years behind bars if convicted.