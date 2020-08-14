In no surprise whatsoever, Midnight Sun – the retelling of Twilight from Edward Cullen’s point of view – sold a million copies in its first week of publication in North America. It’s also an international bestseller with #1 spots in the UK, Brazil, Holland, and Germany.

So look, of course people are asking author Stephenie Meyer if she’ll continue the saga from Edward’s sad, emo point of view.

Okay but like I NEED the New Moon perspective. Don’t give a fuck how dark it is. #MidnightSun — Brooke (@BrookeLG228) August 10, 2020

The answer, according to Meyer herself, is a big maybe.

Speaking at the Books-A-Million’s virtual live event earlier this week, Meyer said she has plans for two more books in the Twilight universe. The spin-off (?) novels won’t necessarily be about Edward though.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” Meyer said at the event.

“I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new,” she said.

“For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing.”

In other words, we might have to wait another 13 years for the next chapter in Forks, Washington. It could be about the Cullens, it could be about Jacob Black’s not at all disturbing relationship with their daughter.

As for Midnight Sun – well, the reactions have been thoroughly enjoyable.

Especially this, which is practically my 2020 vibe.

midnight sun in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/0durYOHsed — laura (@comcswim) August 9, 2020

Meyer’s other works include 2008’s The Host, which was adapted into a film in 2013, and The Chemist, published in 2016.

Oh, and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner: An Eclipse Novella. I just barely remember Bree’s character from the franchise, which is to say, not at all.

Midnight Sun is on shelves, both digital and physical, now.