Stephenie Meyer and her love for chuckling has been exposed, and it will ruin your reading of the Twilight series forevermore.

TikTok user @kkolesaire revealed the writer’s crutch word a few days ago. The below footage shows Kaitlyn scouring the OG book, and pointing out Stephenie’s 238742783478 uses of the word ‘chuckle’.

From ‘he chuckled darkly’ and ‘chuckled humorlessly’ to ‘chuckled blackly’ and ‘finally chuckled’, it’s safe to say that Stephenie exhausted all ways to communicate the fact that a male character… chuckled.

A giggle? No. Chortle? Absolutely not. Chuckle? Yes.

New York Magazine‘s SEO editor Alexia LaFata shared the TikTok on Twitter. “I screeeeamed at this TikTok,” she captioned the footage. “When you notice an author’s crutch word, it’s so hard to unsee it.”

The post has amassed over 120k likes in under 24 hours.

I screeeeamed at this TikTok. When you notice an author’s crutch word, it’s so hard to unsee it. pic.twitter.com/LxP9u6NQ3d — Alexia LaFata (@alexialafata) May 12, 2020

Fellow writers and authors have since taken to the comments to express their own personal fears of being exposed for their crutch words.

“Oh god, I live in fear of being read this way,” @heybonanos wrote. “I have crutch words, crutch phrases, crutch entire paragraphs probably.”

“[JK Rowling‘s] is “turned on his/her heel”,” @angelolexie added. “Everyone turns on a heel in the Potter series.”

Here’s to hoping Midnight Sun, the highly-anticipated novel through the eyes of sexy vamp Edward Cullen, includes some chuckling on every page. Give the people what they crave, Stephenie. We adore a good chuckle.

I need to say it one more time. Chuckle.