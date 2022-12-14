CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, AKA the beloved DJ and all-around vibe curator on The Ellen Show, has died by suicide at 40.

The TV star’s wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed the news to People magazine, saying he was “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans”.

Boss became an integral part of Ellen DeGeneres’ US talk show from 2014, until it finished earlier this year.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the BBC that its West Valley Division officers responded to an “ambulance death investigation” radio call at a motel on Ventura Boulevard on Tuesday.

Ellen DeGeneres said she was “heartbroken” by the news via Twitter.

She described Boss as “pure love and light”.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” she wrote. “I will miss him.”

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

RIP to a real one.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.