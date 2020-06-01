Thanks for signing up!

The Hills star Stephanie Pratt has come under fire for promoting violence against looters amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

“Shoot the looters — using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down,” the reality star tweeted in response to the protests against police brutality and systemic racism unfolding across America.

“Anyone else sobbing watching their town being burned down?” she wrote. “Where the fuck is the national guard — Santa Monica is burning!!!!!!”

“My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this,” she added.

Get it together America — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) May 31, 2020

Anyone else sobbing watching their town being burned down? — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) June 1, 2020

Pratt’s tweets drew fierce backlash, with many Twitter users resurfacing the star’s 2006 mugshot after being arrested for shoplifting.