Nobody expected to see a dude rock up to the group date with Locky on The Bachelor, but that’s exactly what Steph did and it was nothing short of iconic.

Obviously, people were assigned their costumes, so if you got something shit, bad luck. But Steph leaned right into playing the daddy and stole the show (literally and metaphorically) with her uncomfortable fatherly sexual tension.

The reaction was unanimous: not only is she a trooper for not complaining, but she ended up owning that date.

Some even thought her middle-aged man getup looked uncannily familiar…

…but there was one character on everyone’s minds. All I see is two queens (or kings, idk).

The way she worked that daddy energy seemed to have an effect on Locky, too. That’s talent.

Even Osher himself is on team Steph for now.

Steph Stephen for the next season of The Bachelorette? Just a thought.

