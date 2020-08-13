Thanks for signing up!

Nobody expected to see a dude rock up to the group date with Locky on The Bachelor, but that’s exactly what Steph did and it was nothing short of iconic.

Obviously, people were assigned their costumes, so if you got something shit, bad luck. But Steph leaned right into playing the daddy and stole the show (literally and metaphorically) with her uncomfortable fatherly sexual tension.

The reaction was unanimous: not only is she a trooper for not complaining, but she ended up owning that date.

I felt so bad for Steph but she is doing a great job and making him laugh and this could play into her hands #TheBachelorau — Merryn Porter (@Merryn_Porter) August 13, 2020

Steph still pulling locky in despite looking like a 50yr old man is actually the best bachie plot twist I’ve ever witnesssed #TheBachelorAU — Soaliha ✨ (@Soaliha_) August 13, 2020

100 points to Steph’s sense of humour #thebachelorau — Priscilla (@trisgilla) August 13, 2020

Steph is an absolute champ taking that on the chin dressing up as the dad! What a blood legend ???????? #TheBachelorAU — Jarrod (@jfizzleyy) August 13, 2020

Remember when the guy literally LEFT THE SHOW coz he was embarrassed to be dressed as a chicken last year and here’s Steph calling herself Daddy WE SIMPLY MUST STAND #TheBachelorAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 13, 2020

Some even thought her middle-aged man getup looked uncannily familiar…

The budget must have been huge this year if they managed to get Michael Cera on!! #thebachelorau pic.twitter.com/UiI5JfL6Y7 — Lily C (@lilycmpr) August 13, 2020

Is Steph a dad, or Kath Day-Night without a lip wax #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/KFHOsUEKmU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) August 13, 2020

Steph giving me massive Darrell Lea from Kath and Kim vibes. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/baZuG03gGH — Christian Gillett ???? (@cagillett) August 13, 2020

Steph on #TheBachelorAU is giving me Bob Ross vibes and I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/LNSm0Nr3Om — Izy (@izyontheeyes) August 13, 2020

…but there was one character on everyone’s minds. All I see is two queens (or kings, idk).

The way she worked that daddy energy seemed to have an effect on Locky, too. That’s talent.

ok Steph getting so close to Locky in the dad costume is just reminding me of this iconic moment #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/XbFnj3ssAM — charlotte ???? (@charborland__) August 13, 2020

Even Osher himself is on team Steph for now.

Steph is such a legend. She's totally into this. #thebachelorau — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 13, 2020