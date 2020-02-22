Just months after The Rise Of Skywalker hit theatres, it appears there’s already a new Star Wars film in the works.

We know next to nothing about the forthcoming instalment in the Star Wars film franchise, other than the fact that it’s a feature-length film with writer-director J.D Dillard (Sleight) and writer Matt Owens (Luke Cage) at the helm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Considering last year’s film wrapped up the Skywalker era of the franchise, we’ve got no fucking idea where the story could take us in the Star Wars universe. Personally, I’m gunning for a Jar Jar Binks spinoff but I don’t think I’ll ever be that lucky.

Characters, storyline, time period and location are all unknown at this stage, but it looks like Star Wars fans are in for a plethora of new content in the coming years thanks to Disney Plus.

According to Deadline, the film will be set on the hidden planet of Exegol, which fans were first introduced to in The Rise of Skywalker. However, Disney and Lucasfilm are yet to confirm this

It’s unclear whether the new film will cop a theatrical release, or will be exclusive to Disney’s streaming platform. Either way, it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm are diving head first into the Star Wars universe at the moment to give us a tonne of new sci-fi entertainment in years to come.

Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger announced earlier this month that television is “the priority in the next few years” for Star Wars, which means we could cop some spin-off series’ in addition to season two of The Mandalorian, which is set to debut in October.

Although TV is the priority, Disney isn’t skimping on films either, with a number of feature films on the agenda in the coming years.

Right now, we’ve got reports of a number of new movies from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and a film based on the Knights of the Old Republic video game all in the works in addition to the film that’s just been confirmed. On the TV spectrum, fans can also expect Mandalorian S2, a Rogue One prequel series and an Obi-Wan series all to hit Disney+ soon.

Star Wars fans can expect a new theatrical release every two years from December 2022 until at least December 2026, but there’s no word on what those films will actually be at this stage.

It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan.