Local streaming giant Stan has unveiled its list of July content and you’ll be happy to know there’s tons of sick shows and flicks to view during the chilliest month of the year.

Leading the charge is the Stan Original Film Relic – an eerie horror movie set in the Melbourne countryside, starring Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Newsroom), Australian theatre legend Robyn Nevin (Upper Middle Bogan, The Matrix Franchise), and Bella Heathcote (Stan Original Series Bloom, Dark Shadows).

Relic premiered in the Midnight section at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and currently boasts a sick 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also programmed in the Midnighters section at SXSW.

Catch the trailer below and look out for the Stan Original Film when it lands on the platform on July 10.

There’s also the entire Hunger Games franchise along with gripping flick 12 Years A Slave and the hotly anticipated new series Canada’s Drag Race.

Catch the full list below:

Wednesday 1/7/20

Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 4

Lassie

Dead Pixels: Season 1

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World

Any Questions for Ben?

Sully

Dukes of Hazzard

Shaun the Sheep: Season 5

Thursday 2/7/20

Brooklyn

The Illusionist

I Stand Alone

You Will Die at 20

Friday 3/7/20

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 14

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 1

Military Wives

Apocalypto

Import Export

Claire’s Knee

Saturday 4/7/20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 5

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 15 & 16

Goosebumps

Sunday 5/7/20

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 8

Outcry: Season 1

Fame

Hurricane Man

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 17 & 18

Monday 6/7/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 3

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 30

Killing Time: Season 1

Getaway Of Love

Tuesday 7/7/20

A Single Man

Sing Street

Heart of Glass (Herzog)

Wednesday 8/7/20

Werq

the World: Season 2, Episode 5

Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted To You (Miniseries)

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts

Champions

Thursday 9/7/20

Belle

The Edge of Seventeen

The Dinner

Friday 10/7/20

Relic

Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 15

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 31

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 2

Bates Motel: Season 1-5

Flea Bitten S1

Aniara

Saturday 11/7/20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 6

Death Defying Acts

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 19 & 20

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 31 & 32

Sunday 12/7/20

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 8

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 9

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 1

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 33 & 34

Monday 13/7/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 32

12 Years a Slave

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Pt1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Pt2

Tuesday 14/7/20

Point Break

Sami Blood

Wednesday 15/7/20

Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 6

Mary and Max

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Thursday 16/7/20

The Returned (US): Season 1

Witching And Bitching

Friday 17/7/20

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 16

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 3

Valley Girl

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 33

The Piano

The Quietude

Saturday 18/7/20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 7

Pavarotti

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 35 & 36

Sunday 19/7/20

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 2

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 10

Love & Mercy

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 37 & 38

Monday 20/7/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 5

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 34

Dark Shadows

Donkey Skin

A Room in

Town

Tuesday 21/7/20

The Passion of the Christ

Natural World: Pangolins

The World’s Most Wanted Animal

The Desert Bride

Wednesday 22/7/20

Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 7

Devil’s Dust (Miniseries)

Thursday 23/7/20

The Diving Bell & the Butterfly

Wonderland: Seasons 1-3

Friday 24/7/20

Zomboat: Season 1

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 35

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 4

Spin City: Seasons 1-6

Ratchet & Clank

Saturday 25/7/20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 8

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 39 & 40

Out Stealing Horses

Sunday 26/7/20

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 3

Hearts and Bones

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 4

Drowning in Plastic

Monday 27/7/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 6

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 36

The Bling Ring

Hopelessly Devout

Tuesday 28/7/20

Finke: There and Back Again

Sleepwalkers

Wednesday 29/7/20

Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 8

Chloe

Thursday 30/7/20

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again

A Blast

Friday 31/7/20

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan: Season 1

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 5

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 37

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

The Trip to Greece

Bring on the binge!