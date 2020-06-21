Local streaming giant Stan has unveiled its list of July content and you’ll be happy to know there’s tons of sick shows and flicks to view during the chilliest month of the year.
Leading the charge is the Stan Original Film Relic – an eerie horror movie set in the Melbourne countryside, starring Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Newsroom), Australian theatre legend Robyn Nevin (Upper Middle Bogan, The Matrix Franchise), and Bella Heathcote (Stan Original Series Bloom, Dark Shadows).
Relic premiered in the Midnight section at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and currently boasts a sick 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also programmed in the Midnighters section at SXSW.
Catch the trailer below and look out for the Stan Original Film when it lands on the platform on July 10.
There’s also the entire Hunger Games franchise along with gripping flick 12 Years A Slave and the hotly anticipated new series Canada’s Drag Race.
Catch the full list below:
Wednesday 1/7/20
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 4
Lassie
Dead Pixels: Season 1
Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World
Any Questions for Ben?
Sully
Dukes of Hazzard
Shaun the Sheep: Season 5
Thursday 2/7/20
Brooklyn
The Illusionist
I Stand Alone
You Will Die at 20
Friday 3/7/20
The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 14
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 1
Military Wives
Apocalypto
Import Export
Claire’s Knee
Saturday 4/7/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 5
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 15 & 16
Goosebumps
Sunday 5/7/20
Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 8
Outcry: Season 1
Fame
Hurricane Man
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 17 & 18
Monday 6/7/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 3
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 30
Killing Time: Season 1
Getaway Of Love
Tuesday 7/7/20
A Single Man
Sing Street
Heart of Glass (Herzog)
Wednesday 8/7/20
Werq
the World: Season 2, Episode 5
Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted To You (Miniseries)
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts
Champions
Thursday 9/7/20
Belle
The Edge of Seventeen
The Dinner
Friday 10/7/20
Relic
Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 15
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 31
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 2
Bates Motel: Season 1-5
Flea Bitten S1
Aniara
Saturday 11/7/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 6
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 6
Death Defying Acts
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 19 & 20
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 31 & 32
Sunday 12/7/20
Hightown: Season 1, Episode 8
Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 9
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 1
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 33 & 34
Monday 13/7/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 32
12 Years a Slave
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Pt1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Pt2
Tuesday 14/7/20
Point Break
Sami Blood
Wednesday 15/7/20
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 6
Mary and Max
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Thursday 16/7/20
The Returned (US): Season 1
Witching And Bitching
Friday 17/7/20
The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 16
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 3
Valley Girl
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 33
The Piano
The Quietude
Saturday 18/7/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 7
Pavarotti
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 35 & 36
Sunday 19/7/20
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 2
Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 10
Love & Mercy
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 37 & 38
Monday 20/7/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 5
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 34
Dark Shadows
Donkey Skin
A Room in
Town
Tuesday 21/7/20
The Passion of the Christ
Natural World: Pangolins
The World’s Most Wanted Animal
The Desert Bride
Wednesday 22/7/20
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 7
Devil’s Dust (Miniseries)
Thursday 23/7/20
The Diving Bell & the Butterfly
Wonderland: Seasons 1-3
Friday 24/7/20
Zomboat: Season 1
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 35
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 4
Spin City: Seasons 1-6
Ratchet & Clank
Saturday 25/7/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 8
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 39 & 40
Out Stealing Horses
Sunday 26/7/20
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 3
Hearts and Bones
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 4
Drowning in Plastic
Monday 27/7/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 6
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 36
The Bling Ring
Hopelessly Devout
Tuesday 28/7/20
Finke: There and Back Again
Sleepwalkers
Wednesday 29/7/20
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 8
Chloe
Thursday 30/7/20
Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again
A Blast
Friday 31/7/20
Paul Hollywood Eats Japan: Season 1
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 5
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 37
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
The Trip to Greece
