Local streaming giant Stan has unveiled its list of July content and you’ll be happy to know there’s tons of sick shows and flicks to view during the chilliest month of the year.

Leading the charge is the Stan Original Film Relic – an eerie horror movie set in the Melbourne countryside, starring Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins ReturnsThe Newsroom), Australian theatre legend Robyn Nevin (Upper Middle BoganThe Matrix Franchise), and Bella Heathcote (Stan Original Series BloomDark Shadows).

Relic premiered in the Midnight section at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and currently boasts a sick 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also programmed in the Midnighters section at SXSW.

Catch the trailer below and look out for the Stan Original Film when it lands on the platform on July 10.

There’s also the entire Hunger Games franchise along with gripping flick 12 Years A Slave and the hotly anticipated new series Canada’s Drag Race.

Catch the full list below:

Wednesday 1/7/20
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 4
Lassie
Dead Pixels: Season 1
Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World
Any Questions for Ben?
Sully
Dukes of Hazzard
Shaun the Sheep: Season 5

Thursday 2/7/20
Brooklyn
The Illusionist
I Stand Alone
You Will Die at 20

Friday 3/7/20
The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 14
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 1
Military Wives
Apocalypto
Import Export
Claire’s Knee

Saturday 4/7/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 5
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 15 & 16
Goosebumps

Sunday 5/7/20
Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 8
Outcry: Season 1
Fame
Hurricane Man
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 17 & 18

Monday 6/7/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 3
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 30
Killing Time: Season 1
Getaway Of Love

Tuesday 7/7/20
A Single Man
Sing Street
Heart of Glass (Herzog)

Wednesday 8/7/20
Werq
the World: Season 2, Episode 5
Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted To You (Miniseries)
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts
Champions

Thursday 9/7/20
Belle
The Edge of Seventeen
The Dinner

Friday 10/7/20
Relic
Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 15
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 31
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 2
Bates Motel: Season 1-5
Flea Bitten S1
Aniara

Saturday 11/7/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 6
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 6
Death Defying Acts
Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 19 & 20
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 31 & 32

Sunday 12/7/20
Hightown: Season 1, Episode 8
Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 9
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 1
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 33 & 34

Monday 13/7/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 32
12 Years a Slave
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Pt1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Pt2

Tuesday 14/7/20
Point Break
Sami Blood

Wednesday 15/7/20
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 6
Mary and Max
The Spiderwick Chronicles

Thursday 16/7/20
The Returned (US): Season 1
Witching And Bitching

Friday 17/7/20
The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 16
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 3
Valley Girl
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 33
The Piano
The Quietude

Saturday 18/7/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 7
Pavarotti
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 35 & 36

Sunday 19/7/20
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 2
Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 10
Love & Mercy
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 37 & 38

Monday 20/7/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 5
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 34
Dark Shadows
Donkey Skin
A Room in
Town

Tuesday 21/7/20
The Passion of the Christ
Natural World: Pangolins
The World’s Most Wanted Animal
The Desert Bride

Wednesday 22/7/20
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 7
Devil’s Dust (Miniseries)

Thursday 23/7/20
The Diving Bell & the Butterfly
Wonderland: Seasons 1-3

Friday 24/7/20
Zomboat: Season 1
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 35
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 4
Spin City: Seasons 1-6
Ratchet & Clank

Saturday 25/7/20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 5, Episode 8
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart: Season 1, Episode 39 & 40
Out Stealing Horses

Sunday 26/7/20
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 3
Hearts and Bones
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 4
Drowning in Plastic

Monday 27/7/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 6
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 36
The Bling Ring
Hopelessly Devout

Tuesday 28/7/20
Finke: There and Back Again
Sleepwalkers

Wednesday 29/7/20
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 8
Chloe

Thursday 30/7/20
Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again
A Blast

Friday 31/7/20
Paul Hollywood Eats Japan: Season 1
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 5
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 37
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
The Trip to Greece

Bring on the binge!