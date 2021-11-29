We might be staring down a wet gal summer with La Niña joining the party this year, but you know what that means? More time to skip out on plans and stay home for rainy day TV time. Almost as if they knew we were gearing up for a lot of couch time, Stan has released its December schedule for us to peruse and lock into our respective butt groove calendars.
Of course, there’s a shitload of festive films headed our way on Stan this December — perfect for falling asleep to on the couch after Xmas lunch — but what else have we got going on the streaming smorgasbord?
There’s the Season 2 premiere of Aussie series Bump on the 26th (if you need to get away from the Boxing Day Test), the 4th delivers us the second part of Season 2 of Pen15 (which I adore), and something that’s very much taken my fancy: the premiere of Jonestown: The Women Behind The Massacre on December 2nd.
Elsewhere on Stan this December, there’s the premiere of a new comedy series starring Will Forté called MacGruber, where he’ll reprise the bit character he created for Saturday Night Live and the 2010 cult film of the same name. It’s also got Billy Zane, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe as his reassembled old team, and I firmly believe it’s going to be pure, unbridled chaos.
In amongst the releases, we’ve got a couple of Drag Race finales to tune into — Canada on the 17th and Italia on the 24th — before the next calendar year of back to back wig snatches and tight tucks kicks off in 2022.
And for all those randy horndogs out there: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers: Goldmember both swing into Stan on the 22nd. Groovy babey, yeah.
Check out the full rundown of Stan’s December releases below, and go forth to plan your month of rainy day and silly season recovery viewing on Stan.
Stan December New Releases
1/12/21
Christmas on the Farm – Premiere
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 7
Say Yes To Christmas – Premiere
A Christmas Melody – Premiere
Six: Seasons 1 – 2 (S2 – Premiere)
London Has Fallen
Olympus Has Fallen
Lego DC Comics: Aquaman: Rage Of Atlantis
Red Dwarf: The Promised Land
Agatha Christie’s Ordeal of Innocence: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s ABC Murders: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1
Chowder: Season 3
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
2/12/21
Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre – Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 9
Positive: Season 1 – Premiere
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas – Premiere
Send It!
Results
Save Your Legs!
3/12/21
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 54
Walker: Season 2, Episode 5
Berlin Station: Seasons 1 – 3
The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie
The Accused (1988)
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 8
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 3
The Running Game
The African Campaign
Transformers: Cyberverse: Seasons 1 – 2
Transformers: Prime: Season 1
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 1
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 1
4/12/21
Pen15: Season 2, Part 2 – Premiere
Police Academy
5/12/21
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 7
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 3
Backtrack
6/12/21
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 6
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 55
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 4
Before Sunrise
Before Sunset
What A Beautiful Surprise
7/12/21
All American: Season 4, Episode 6
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
I Was a Child Bride: The Untold Story
The Wackness
Soap Opera
8/12/21
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 8
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
Employee Of The Month (2006)
So Far So Good
9/12/21
Brassic: Season 2
Perez.
Mafia And Red Tomatoes
10/12/21
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 56
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 7-13 – Premiere
High: Season 1 – Premiere
The Defence: Season 2 – Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 6
Jack The Giant Slayer
Tammy
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 9
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 4
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Rainbow Rocks
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Friendship Games
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1 – 3
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Best Gift Ever
My Little Pony: A Charming Birthday
My Little Pony: Dancing in the Clouds
My Little Pony: Friends are Never Far Away
My Little Pony: Princess Promenade
My Little Pony: Runaway Rainbow
My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure
11/12/21
Harriet The Spy
Latin Lover
12/12/21
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 8
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 4
300
300: Rise Of An Empire
13/12/21
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 7
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 57
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 5
Storm Surfers
Land Of Saints
14/12/21
All American: Season 4, Episode 7
Billionaire Scoundrel: Season 1 – Premiere
60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1
Digital Addiction
Eyes Wide Shut
Do You See Me?
15/12/21
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 9
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 2
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
The Wizard Of Oz
16/12/21
Last Call
An Italian Name
The Well
17/12/21
MacGruber: Season 1 – Premiere
Amsterdam Undercover: Season 1 – Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 58 – Final
Station Eleven: Season 1 – Premiere
Godzilla
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 10 – Final
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 5
Hanazuki: Seasons 1 – 2
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 1
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Season 1
18/12/21
Lean On Me
De Gaulle
19/12/21
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 9
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 5
Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G. – Premiere
Monster-In-Law
20/12/21
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 8
Claws: Season 4, Episode 1 & 2 – Premiere
Four Holidays
Evil: Season 2
We’ll End Up Together
21/12/21
The Double
The Summit
Love is the Drug
22/12/21
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 10 – Final
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 3
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Austin Powers: Goldmember
The Vicar of Dibley: Christmas Special 2020: Dibley in Lockdown
23/12/21
Varsity Blues
Honey (2013)
24/12/21
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 6 – Premiere
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 6 – Final
25/12/21
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 6 – Christmas Special – Final
Inception
26/12/21
Bump: Season 2 – Premiere
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 10 – Final
Something’s Gotta Give
Call The Midwife: Christmas Special 2019
27/12/21
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 9
Claws: Season 4, Episode 3 & 4
Operation Goldshell
In the Blood
28/12/21
Perfect Places: Season 3 – Premiere
What Maisie Knew
Messy Christmas
29/12/21
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 4 – Final
Gringo
The Wait
30/12/21
O.J.: Guilty in Vegas
The Disaster Artist
The Space Between
31/12/21
Cloverfield
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Here Are The Best New TV Shows On Stan Right Now, If You Want To Stay In The Loop
-
YIEW: These Are The 10 Best Shows On Stan, According To The Critics And Rotten Tomatoes
-
The First Witcher Season 2 Trailer Is Here & Our Boy Geralt Has One Helluva Battle Ahead Of Him
-
The Bold Type Has Been Renewed For Its Fifth & Final (!!!) Season, So Somebody Pls Hold Me