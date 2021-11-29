We might be staring down a wet gal summer with La Niña joining the party this year, but you know what that means? More time to skip out on plans and stay home for rainy day TV time. Almost as if they knew we were gearing up for a lot of couch time, Stan has released its December schedule for us to peruse and lock into our respective butt groove calendars.

Of course, there’s a shitload of festive films headed our way on Stan this December — perfect for falling asleep to on the couch after Xmas lunch — but what else have we got going on the streaming smorgasbord?

There’s the Season 2 premiere of Aussie series Bump on the 26th (if you need to get away from the Boxing Day Test), the 4th delivers us the second part of Season 2 of Pen15 (which I adore), and something that’s very much taken my fancy: the premiere of Jonestown: The Women Behind The Massacre on December 2nd.

Elsewhere on Stan this December, there’s the premiere of a new comedy series starring Will Forté called MacGruber, where he’ll reprise the bit character he created for Saturday Night Live and the 2010 cult film of the same name. It’s also got Billy Zane, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe as his reassembled old team, and I firmly believe it’s going to be pure, unbridled chaos.

In amongst the releases, we’ve got a couple of Drag Race finales to tune into — Canada on the 17th and Italia on the 24th — before the next calendar year of back to back wig snatches and tight tucks kicks off in 2022.

And for all those randy horndogs out there: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers: Goldmember both swing into Stan on the 22nd. Groovy babey, yeah.

Check out the full rundown of Stan’s December releases below, and go forth to plan your month of rainy day and silly season recovery viewing on Stan.

Stan December New Releases

1/12/21

Christmas on the Farm – Premiere

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 7

Say Yes To Christmas – Premiere

A Christmas Melody – Premiere

Six: Seasons 1 – 2 (S2 – Premiere)

London Has Fallen

Olympus Has Fallen

Lego DC Comics: Aquaman: Rage Of Atlantis

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal of Innocence: Season 1

Agatha Christie’s ABC Murders: Season 1

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1

Chowder: Season 3

My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas

2/12/21

Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre – Premiere

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 9

Positive: Season 1 – Premiere

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas – Premiere

Send It!

Results

Save Your Legs!

3/12/21

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 54

Walker: Season 2, Episode 5

Berlin Station: Seasons 1 – 3

The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie

The Accused (1988)

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 8

Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 3

The Running Game

The African Campaign

Transformers: Cyberverse: Seasons 1 – 2

Transformers: Prime: Season 1

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 1

Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 1

4/12/21

Pen15: Season 2, Part 2 – Premiere

Police Academy

5/12/21

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 7

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 3

Backtrack

6/12/21

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 6

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 55

Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 4

Before Sunrise

Before Sunset

What A Beautiful Surprise

7/12/21

All American: Season 4, Episode 6

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

I Was a Child Bride: The Untold Story

The Wackness

Soap Opera

8/12/21

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 8

Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

Employee Of The Month (2006)

So Far So Good

9/12/21

Brassic: Season 2

Perez.

Mafia And Red Tomatoes

10/12/21

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 56

Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 7-13 – Premiere

High: Season 1 – Premiere

The Defence: Season 2 – Premiere

Walker: Season 2, Episode 6

Jack The Giant Slayer

Tammy

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 9

Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 4

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Rainbow Rocks

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Friendship Games

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1 – 3

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Best Gift Ever

My Little Pony: A Charming Birthday

My Little Pony: Dancing in the Clouds

My Little Pony: Friends are Never Far Away

My Little Pony: Princess Promenade

My Little Pony: Runaway Rainbow

My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure

11/12/21

Harriet The Spy

Latin Lover

12/12/21

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 8

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 4

300

300: Rise Of An Empire

13/12/21

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 7

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 57

Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 5

Storm Surfers

Land Of Saints

14/12/21

All American: Season 4, Episode 7

Billionaire Scoundrel: Season 1 – Premiere

60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1

Digital Addiction

Eyes Wide Shut

Do You See Me?

15/12/21

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 9

Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 2

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

The Wizard Of Oz

16/12/21

Last Call

An Italian Name

The Well

17/12/21

MacGruber: Season 1 – Premiere

Amsterdam Undercover: Season 1 – Premiere

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 58 – Final

Station Eleven: Season 1 – Premiere

Godzilla

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 10 – Final

Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 5

Hanazuki: Seasons 1 – 2

Littlest Pet Shop: Season 1

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Season 1

18/12/21

Lean On Me

De Gaulle

19/12/21

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 9

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 5

Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G. – Premiere

Monster-In-Law

20/12/21

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 8

Claws: Season 4, Episode 1 & 2 – Premiere

Four Holidays

Evil: Season 2

We’ll End Up Together

21/12/21

The Double

The Summit

Love is the Drug

22/12/21

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 10 – Final

Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 3

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers: Goldmember

The Vicar of Dibley: Christmas Special 2020: Dibley in Lockdown

23/12/21

Varsity Blues

Honey (2013)

24/12/21

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 6 – Premiere

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 6 – Final

25/12/21

Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 6 – Christmas Special – Final

Inception

26/12/21

Bump: Season 2 – Premiere

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 10 – Final

Something’s Gotta Give

Call The Midwife: Christmas Special 2019

27/12/21

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 9

Claws: Season 4, Episode 3 & 4

Operation Goldshell

In the Blood

28/12/21

Perfect Places: Season 3 – Premiere

What Maisie Knew

Messy Christmas

29/12/21

Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 4 – Final

Gringo

The Wait

30/12/21

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas

The Disaster Artist

The Space Between

31/12/21

Cloverfield