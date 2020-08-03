By now, it’s no secret that Premier Daniel Andrews introduced Stage 4 lockdown restrictions in Melbourne yesterday, including an 8PM curfew, a 5km travel radius and 1-person shopping rule, to last until September 13 (at the earliest).

“This will be imperfect,” Andrews said at the press conference, “and for a little while, there’ll be more questions than answers.”

Albeit necessary, the reality of another 6-week-minimum lockdown has been a bit daunting for some, particularly those who live alone or away from family and friends.

At this point, it’s necessary to laugh (because if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry). Thankfully, the internet responded to Andrews’ recent announcement with some immaculate content that’ll allow us to do just that.

So without further ado, let’s dive into sublime comedic content for some much-needed respite.

No one in the Melbourne CBD after 8pm. Think the Sydney CBD. — Jason Whittaker (@thetowncrier) August 2, 2020

People banned from the streets between 8pm and 5am… they’ve just turned all of Melbourne into the Docklands. #Stage4 #lockdown — adam rozenbachs (@arozenbachs) August 2, 2020

Me hearing of #Stage4 restrictions knowing damn well I don't do shit anyway. pic.twitter.com/u26Ki9Goun — Spaghetti O's. (@lovethyeezus) August 2, 2020

Comforting thought about the 5km Melbourne curfew: Anyone who lives in an oceanfront home now has half the space to enjoy compared to the rest of us. — Andrew Hansen (@andrewjhansen) August 2, 2020

I think it’s safe to assume that if you’re emailing a Victorian in the next six weeks that your email will not find them well — Tali Aualiitia (@taliaualiitia) August 2, 2020

Wondering what Stage 4 restrictions mean? Check out this TL;DR explainer below on what Melburnians can (and can’t) do following yesterday’s announcement: