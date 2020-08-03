By now, it’s no secret that Premier Daniel Andrews introduced Stage 4 lockdown restrictions in Melbourne yesterday, including an 8PM curfew, a 5km travel radius and 1-person shopping rule, to last until September 13 (at the earliest).

“This will be imperfect,” Andrews said at the press conference, “and for a little while, there’ll be more questions than answers.”

Albeit necessary, the reality of another 6-week-minimum lockdown has been a bit daunting for some, particularly those who live alone or away from family and friends.

At this point, it’s necessary to laugh (because if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry). Thankfully, the internet responded to Andrews’ recent announcement with some immaculate content that’ll allow us to do just that.

So without further ado, let’s dive into sublime comedic content for some much-needed respite.

@ben..freemanThe only good thing about stage 4 lockdown is all the new tiktoks I can make about it ##lockdown ##australia ##melbourne ##victoria ##stage4 ##aussie♬ Bruh girls – adamabdo_

@yourightm8Anyone else hear this in Melbourne?????????????##covid19 ##melbourne ##lockdown ##danandrews ##stage4♬ original sound – yourightm8

@ben..freemanThese next six weeks are going to be great ##australia ##lockdown ##melbourne ##victoria ##stage4 ##aussie♬ Welcome to 2021 – mehnaz___s

@evanalmighty99stage 4 here we go | vid: Nick Rowley yt ##melbourne ##victoria ##australia ##covid19 ##coronavirus ##lockdowm ##stage4 ##fyp♬ The Damn Guy – Grima | Azza

