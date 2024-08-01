This is not a drill: Squid Game season two is FINALLY coming to Aussie screens.



Netflix just dropped the announcement for season two of Squid Game and casually let fans know the show has been renewed for season three. The tagline for S2 is so intriguing, with the streamer saying it’s time “the real game begins”. Oooh. Chills!

The K-drama was a massive hit worldwide, following a group of 456 people under severe financial hardship all competing to the death for a ₩45.6 billion (50.9 million AUD) cash prize. It had a ‘yuge cultural impact, spawning another Netflix reality show called Squid Game: The Challenge, where the winner walked away with $4.56 million USD. Famous YouTuber MrBeast also created a copycat version that was viewed over 639 million times, and has now developed his own controversial The Beast Games.

There were a few questions left unanswered after season one, so it’ll be interesting to see how the creator develops the story.

READ MORE The Squid Game Director Has Finally Confirmed Season 2, With Some Contradicting New Goss

This photo has me SWEATING. (Image: Netflix)

When will Squid Game Season 2 be released in Australia?

It’s a Christmas miracle: Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024.

Netflix titles often drop at 6pm AEST in Australia but can vary depending on the title. At this time, it’s unclear how many episodes will be included in the premiere or if it’s a whole Part 1 and Part 2 sitch. As soon as we know more, we’ll update you.

Who’s in the cast of Squid Game Season 2?

Main cast member Lee Jung-jae will be back to reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun, and after season one saw him emerge victorious and on a path for revenge and justice. Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), police detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), and The Salesman (Gong Yoo) will also be returning. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Could season two be even darker than the original?? (Image: Netflix)

What’s the plot of Squid Game Season 2?

The show is set three years after Player 456 (Seong Gi-hun) won his Squid Game competition, and he’s still trying to track down the organisers to put a stop to the bloodbath. According to the synopsis, he begins by trying to find The Salesman playing ddakji in the subway. However, he soon finds that to put an end to the competition, he needs to re-enter it. No Gi-hun! Don’t do it!

What has the director Hwang Dong-hyuk said about the series?

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote a letter to the fans about how excited he is to continue telling the Squid Game story.

“It’s been almost three years since season one was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,” he wrote.

“On the first day we began shooting season two, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It felt almost surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.”

Nooooo, Gi-hun is going back in for round two. (Image: Netflix)

He confirmed that Seong Gi-hun will be returning and joining the game again to get revenge, but warned that Front Man looks like a tough opponent this time around.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride,” he said.

Is there a trailer?

Not quite, it’s still early days. There is a short date announcement – with the classic Squid Game music – to tide you over for a bit. You can watch that here:

Has Squid Game been renewed for Season 3?

YES!!! There will be a third and final season released in 2025. This means we won’t have to wait too long to see the conclusion, thank god.

“The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] world will continue into the series finale with season three, which will be brought to you next year,” the director said.

“I hope you’re excited for what’s to come.”

Squid Game season two premieres on Netflix on December 26, 2024.