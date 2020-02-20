Get ready to re-live your childhood because SpongeBob SquarePants is getting a fucking prequel.

The forthcoming prequel series, entitled Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years is set to premiere in July 2020. The CG-animated series follows the life of a 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants, who attends a summer camp (Kamp Koral), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We don’t know much at this stage, but we know there will be 13 episodes of the prequel series, which will introduce us to Baby SpongeBob and Patrick.

Quick, grab a big bowl of Froot Loops and park yourself in front of the TV for a nostalgia-fuelled binge-session.

In even better news, the original voice cast will be returning for the prequel, including Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and all the rest of your favourite characters.

The long-running children’s show first premiered back in 1999, and now more than 2o years later, we’re finally getting a look at young SpongeBob’s life. We’re going way back before he lived in a pineapple under the sea.

The news comes after Nickelodeon announced another instalment in the film series The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run, in which SpongeBob and Patrick hunt for the missing snail, Gary. The film features cameos from huge Hollywood names like Keanu Reeves and Awkwafina among others.

In the trailer for the new film, we actually get a sneak peek at Kamp Koral (spelled Camp Coral in the trailer), which could be our first insight into the new series.

We’re only two months into 2020 and the TV/movie gods are truly spoiling us already.

There’s no official premiere date for Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we get some more information.