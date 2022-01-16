TikTokers are recalling some of their favourite scenes from films from their childhood by mashing them together with the sound of an audience freaking out during a Spider-Man: No Way Home screening. And folks, the clips are marvelously funny.

In case you missed it, the internet literally exploded last month when Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire reprised their web-slinging roles and appeared alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

One clip in particular on TikTok shows fans cheering and crying out to God as Garfield’s Spider-Man saves MJ (Zendaya) from a fall similar to the one that killed his love interest Mary Jane (Emma Stone) in his Spidey films.

Now, in what reads like a total parody of the impregnable footprint the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left in pop culture, people on TikTok have turned the Spider-Man moment into a meme referencing their own favourite scenes from non-MCU films.

One person cut the clip over the moment when SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star come back to life in the live-action film The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Another clipped it with the colossal Gingerbread Man taking down the bridge in Shrek 2. A scene that universities should study and that should be held up in the hall of fame. You heard me.

The way that one guy shouts, “yeah, let’s go!!” as minions save Gru in Despicable Me 2… as a pig in a space costume jumps out of a spacecraft to save a koala in Sing 2… nothing feels as deeply chaotic and online as this, friends.

This next one about *checks notes* Gnomeo and Juliet has sent me.

Above all, however, my favourite one has to be the audio mashed with a scene from Hoodwinked — a movie that I genuinely felt I fever dreamed. I’m sorry but this is so stupidly funny and all I am willing to talk about today.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theatres now.