Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man might become a friendly neighbourhood best picture nominee for his latest film – Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the folks behind the film’s production say they’ll be pushing to get the flick on the Oscar best picture contenders list.

The extensive campaign will essentially be an exhaustive attempt to get the film in front of as many Academy members as possible in the months leading up to March 2022 when the awards are held.

As part of the effort, the filmmakers will try to get No Way Home onto the Academy’s own members-only streaming platform, have its actors speak at industry Q&A events, show the movie at special industry screenings, and organise paid advertisements in industry-exclusive publications.

The star of the film Tom Holland who plays Spidey (but at this point, do we even need to tell you) has attested to the similarities between superhero movies and more “classic” best picture contenders.

“I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other,” Holland told the Hollywood Reporter.

“But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art”.

A nomination would be momentous for the superhero film genre after decades of stigma has resulted in continual snubbing from the best picture category.

Even The Dark Knight (2008) which was praised universally by critics and audiences alike missed out on making the prestigious best picture list.

There is, however, one single caveat – the 2018 banger Black Panther which didn’t win but clinched the first-of-its-kind nomination.

The team behind Peter Parker’s latest adventure is hoping that Black Panther has done enough to alter the Academy’s perception of superhero films going into next year’s award ceremony.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already been nominated in two other categories in both sound and visual effects. Moreover, the film currently holds a massive 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 98% audience score.

Fingers crossed this year we get a list that doesn’t just feature boring movies our parents dig.