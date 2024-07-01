Spice Girls Icon Mel C Is Reportedly Dating An Aussie Model & The Paparazzi Pics Are So Cute

Spice-Girl-turned-DJ Melanie Chisholm — famously known as Mel C and/or Sporty Spice — is reportedly dating an Aussie creative after they were spotted holding hands at Glastonbury Festival.

I’m not gonna lie to you. I thought it was quite suss that my favourite Spice Girl was frequenting ‘Straya a lot. ICYMI: for a short period in November, Mel C won Aussies over with a rad DJ set, which was then followed by a longer tour in April.

However, this recent Glastonbury pap shot kinda gives us insight into Mel C’s connection to Australia and it’s kinda adorable.

Over the weekend, Mel C was spotted around Glastonbury, holding hands with a great hunk of spunk! Well, According to Daily Mail Australia and news.com.au, the man has been identified as Australian model and actor Chris Dingwall.

Peep the cute pap photos below!

Spice up ur life, bby! (Image source: by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Spice up ur life, bby! (Image source: by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Although the pair have yet to — as the kids today would say — hard launch their relationship on social media, punters could trace back their connection to May.

As per news.com.au, in early May, Byron’s Duelling Pianos shared a video of Mel C singing at their bar. If you take a closer squiz, you can see Mr Dingwall supporting his rumoured flame!

I see you, Chris Dingwall! (Image source: Instagram / @byronduellingpianos)

This isn’t the only exciting thing to come out of Spice Girl world involving Glastonbury Festival 2024 and Mel C!

During Orbital’s set, the 90s icon jumped on stage to perform the track “Spicy” alongside the electronic duo, which samples the iconic baddie anthem, “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls!!

I want to go there!!! (Image source: YouTube / BBC Music)

The full performance is out now on YouTube!! For maximum vibes, let me suggest watching it in a dark room with heaps of dancing room.

Trust me, you’ll wanna kick, dip and flip to this banger of a set!

Image source: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage