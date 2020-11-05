It’s election season, which means there are a lot of crazy shenanigans going around. But one thing we can all agree on is just how boring it is waiting for a result in the US election. Half the time you’re just watching a map of the country light up red or blue. South Korea, however, does things a little differently, and it’s amazing.

South Korea is said to have a rather large amount of young people who are deeply into politics, and honestly, I don’t think it’s hard to see why.

Using imagery from shows like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, the official national broadcaster of SK puts politicians on dragons, emerges faces from Poké Balls and flies folks on Quidditch brooms for their election coverage.

It’s truly magnificent seeing politicians duke it out in a wizarding war, and really makes you wonder why we don’t do something similar over here. I would love to see Scomo face off against Albanese in a Yu-Gi-Oh match, or do a little dance around each other as a giant teddy bear with no eyes fixes a city behind them (it’ll make sense later).

Anyway, too much talk and not enough action, have a peek for yourself.

So yeah it’s some crazy stuff, but if that wasn’t enough action for you, a lot of the full election result graphic vids are up on YouTube for your viewing pleasure.

This one right here contains the aforementioned giant teddy bear who for some reason has no eyes, but is making it his sole mission to clear smog from the city and fix giant dilapidated towers. Yep, this is the stuff of dreams, but for South Korea, it is a beautiful reality.

And of course, the full video of the Harry Potter-themed election results is truly a masterpiece. Literally everything you could have ever asked for is right here. Also dying at “A Local Regional Election and the Chamber of Choice.” Iconic.

Naturally, there is also a Game of Thrones-themed one as well, which flexes a rather impressive budget. Someone tell me why even this is better than the final season?

Honestly, the closest we’ve ever had to content like this is the iconic boot from 2019.