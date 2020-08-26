ICYMI: The big debacle of yesterday was that Sophie Monk’s former Bardot bandmates were throwing shade at her on Instagram for being “too busy” to partake in a band reunion, but all-too-keen to star on The Masked Singer.

“I thought Sophie was too busy for a Bardot reunion,” Tiffani Wood wrote on her Instagram Stories as Sophie was being unmasked. “I mean… she’s wearing a dragonfly costume, singing on a stage, while I have to try and get six kids to sleep before the show comes on.”

She also took a swipe at Sophie’s friendship with judge Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, writing: “Think I’ll go one step further and predict a new single release.

“Coming to a radio station near you and played by her bestie Jackie O first.”

After the shady comment started to receive a lot of attention, Tiffani then tried to back-track by posting a screenshot of a DM interaction with Sophie where she asked her ex-bandmate if she had a new song out, to which Sophie confirmed that she does.

“To the five people who think I wrote the previous post in jealousy need to stop being so bloody negative. I wrote the post as a tongue-in-cheek forecast because it’s true,” she wrote.

Now, Sophie has responded in an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show, saying she hasn’t “spoken to the girls for 18 years, except for one of them.”

She went on to claim that she was never told about the ~supposed~ reunion that Tiffani Wood was harping on about.

“I didn’t hear about a reunion,” she said. “I didn’t think this year it was possible to do anything, really.”

Well… that certainly clears that up then. Catch the full interview below: