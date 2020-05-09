Sophie Monk and fellow ex-Bardot member Sally Polihronas have been getting friendly on social media, so for the love of God, please give us the reunion we want.

Sophie and Sally were notably absent from the recent Bardot 20th anniversary reunion, which saw Katie Underwood, Belinda Chapple and Tiffani Wood get together on Zoom to sing Poison. But now it looks like the duo could be planning a reunion of their own.

Polihronas, 43, took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback photo of her and Sophie.

“Looking through the archives and I’m so grateful to have had @sophiemonk to live through my Bardot days with,” she captioned the post. “Sometimes time when you catch up with old friends it like no time has passed. Tag your soul friends!”

Despite refusing to touch anything Bardot-related with a 10ft pole, Sophie Monk replied to the post, claiming she “cant wait to cuddle” her former bandmate again.

Sophie also shared a throwback of the duo on her own Instagram stories, prompting fans to ask the pair to reunite for a reunion.

The interaction comes after Tiffani Wood claimed Monk blocked her on Instagram following her discussion of a possible Bardot reunion.

“A fan pointed that out to me, I’ve been blocked by Sophie on Instagram, so I used another profile and had a look and she’s deleted most references to Bardot, which is where she came from,” Wood told the Herald Sun.