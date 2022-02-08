Sophie Cachia has gone on a mad rant on Instagram after last night’s dramatic as hell episode of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.

ICYMI: On Sunday night’s ep, Sophie was booted out of her tribe, much to her abject horror.

But in a wild plot twist, she actually ended up on the opposing tribe (the Water Tribe), where she joined her sis, Kate.

Then, when she met back up with her OG team, she confronted the folks who voted her out and it got pretty ugly.

But not as ugly as it just got on Insta as she’s taken to the ‘gram to slam the show, its producers, and her fellow contestants.

“Opting to work tonight instead of watching the episode because of how much anxiety I have,” she wrote.

“The lies created to save their own asses turned really personal and I wasn’t having a part of it. It hurt me and a lot of others. Mutual friends have confirmed it was a part of [their] plan from way before production even began when they knew I was on it.

“It was fucking horrible and they know exactly what I’m talking about.”

She added, “‘It’s a game’ is one thing, and I always credit impeccable game play. But what one person did was beyond what I could deal with and am still clearly affected today. That type of shit isn’t for me xx.”

Credit: Sophie Cachia / Instagram.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, she went IN on production, writing: “I’m also really disappointed in production again. Everyone could see us talking the whole time. We made a set deal on that podium. I told her she could win and get the victory in front of both tribes, but in return, my boys would be safe and they wouldn’t be picked off.

“I put my trust in her again. And I swear on my children’s fucking lives of that and hold my head high for that decision. I wouldn’t involve my children if it wasn’t the truth. That’s my loyalty to my people. That’s me.”

She went on to commend fellow contestant Alex Frost who walked away in last night’s ep.

“This was horrible,” she wrote alongside a pic of the dude’s eviction.

“A genuinely gorgeous guy who couldn’t do it anymore. I felt for Alex terribly that he left the game that way, and then had to go back to camp with such guilt that I was still there and he had gone. He was loved by EVERYONE, such a loss around camp and the game.”

She added that she had “mentally checked out” and was “ready to go” in last night’s ep.

She also praised her sister, writing: “Thank you sissy for supporting me. No one can ever understand the emotional and mental turmoil you experience in this game.”

She told her followers that she’s “really excited” that they’ll get to see Kate “do her thing” in the game going forward.

It comes after Sophie rinsed the show in an interview with Confidential after Sunday’s ep.

“I am a competitor but I also don’t agree with how emotionally or sneakily the competition is,” she said.

“It’s scary to me how easily people were able to lie and manipulate you.”

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water continues tonight at 7:30pm on Ten.