Former Survivor contestant and Aussie influencer Sophie Cachia was reportedly spotted hanging with her ex (no, not the most recent one) just weeks after her split from Maddie Garrick and honestly I’m pretty sure we’re watching the five stages of grief a breakup in real time.

According to gossip site and podcast So Dramatic!, Cachia and her other ex Alanna Kennedy were seen at AAMI park during a Matildas soccer game.

Kennedy is a star player but wasn’t on the field, and Cachia was apparently spotted in the “family section” of the audience.

“[I] think they could be back on,” a source told So Dramatic!.

“Alanna went over to talk to her at the end of the game.”

The source said the two appeared to be creating plans to catch up, but hey, who among us hasn’t tried to hang with an ex after a horrible breakup? If the two are indeed chatting it up, can’t say I’m judging anyone.

ICYMI, Sophie Cachia and Alanna Kennedy began dating in 2020.

In May, Cachia told the No Filter podcast that her relationship with Kennedy became “toxic” because of their power dynamic.

She said because she saw Kennedy as such an “incredibly strong woman”, she found herself “cowering down to someone all the time… willingly”.

“And that’s what I was attracted to,” she said at the time.

“Because it was such a different relationship dynamic for me. I’d never known anything like that. So I thought, ‘Oh, this feels different. I’m gonna go with this.”

Cachia then dated Maddie Garrick and the two became engaged in March this year — only to have a very sudden and messy split in October.

The break up came complete with mates splitting tea, a new Italian girlfriend, a tell-all interview and cryptic IG posts. And now the return of an ex.

Like I said, the five stages of a breakup.