Sophie Cachia Has Pulled Her Cosmetics Brand 2 Years After Her Big Ole’ Spat With Mia Plecic

After years of speculation about the fate of Sophie Cachia‘s gender-neutral cosmetic company, it seems that the business has quietly vanished into nonexistence. Well, for now, anyway.

AISURU Cosmetics —a brand founded by Cachia and influencer Mia Plecic — recently closed down its website and social media accounts.

According to 33-year-old Cachia, the decision to close the business came so that the co-owners could concentrate on their other business ventures.

(Image: Sophie Cachia / Instagram) (Image: Mia Plecic / Instagram)

“Myself and my business partner simply cannot give it the love it deserves as we both own other companies that occupy most of our time so we want it to go to someone who can help it thrive,” Cachia told the Herald Sun.

But it seems like Cachia doesn’t just want to forget about AISURU Cosmetics, she’s keen to sell.

“It’s a brilliant ready-to-go start-up with stock, direct manufacturing relationships, operational equipment etc for anyone interested in owning/running their own small business,” she continued.

“To build something from the ground up has been exciting but I’ll be very selective of where it goes. It’s like one of my babies.”

According to ASIC documents obtained by the Herald Sun, the company is listed for trading.

READ MORE A Spicy DM Has Shed More Light On The Rumoured Feud Between Mia Plecic & Sophie Cachia

The decision to sell the business doesn’t come as too much of a surprise after rumours of a feud between founders kicked off in August 2022 when both Cachia and Plecic shared two conflicting statements about the fate of the brand.

As noted by Outspoken the Podcast, Cachia said that AISURU was “a one-woman show”. This came after Plecic equated vaccine mandate laws to abortion laws.

Following outcry and Cachia’s comment, fans assumed that Placic was no longer involved with the business. To add fuel to the fire, Plecic seemingly removed AISURU from her Instagram bio and unfollowed the page. Plus, according to a DM (which included screenshots), the brand’s Instagram page straight up said she was no longer involved.

“Is Mia a co-owner of this company? I hope you are aware of the views she is posting on Instagram,” they questioned.

“No, Mia is no longer involved with AISURU,” the brand replied.

It got even spicer when Plecic released a statement to Daily Mail Australia saying she was still involved.

“I am still a Director of AISURU and an equal shareholder to Sophie,” she said.

“I just took a step back as Slick Hair Company is going through huge international growth and I need to focused on the brand that is growing.”

Now, Cachia is said to be focusing on her brand CACHIA which sells sleepware.