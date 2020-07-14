WARNING: Ginormous Snowpiercer season 1 spoilers ahead.

Folks, a familiar face is boarding Snowpiercer for season 2. But before I get into it, do know that there are season 1 spoilers ahead. So many spoilers. Spoiler warning. Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers. SPOILERS.

Snowpiercer is a TV series adaptation of Bong Joon-ho‘s hit 2013 film of the same name, inspired by the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige.

Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit this gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. The series deals with the themes of class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival.

On Monday, Netflix unleashed the season finale.

Season 1 ending explained

Quite a bit happened, hey? Let’s begin smack bang in the middle when we learn the existence of a second train called the Big Alice. This changes everything, because prior to the huge reveal, we all thought Snowpiercer carried what was left of humanity. Also, the infamous Mr Wilford is actually alive and he’s behind Big Alice. Great! So at the end of the finale, Big Alice docks with Snowpiercer, thereby giving total control to Wilford. His nemesis Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) isn’t too chuffed about this, so she climbs on top of the Ark and tries to uncouple the trains. Unfortunately for her, Big Alice brakes for both trains lobbing her into the snow. She’s not dead, because you can’t just kill off Jennifer Connelly like that. Meanwhile, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) prepare to meet Big Alice’s emissary. But who is the emissary? Not Mr Wilford, but someone named Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) and she wants to know where her long-lost mother is. Answer: she’s out in the snow somewhere.

When was season 2 announced?

Snowpiercer was officially renewed for a second season last May, a great deal of time before season 1 even premiered.

What will season 2 be about?

On Melanie’s end, showrunner Graeme Manson told The Hollywood Reporter that the arrival of Alexandra will shake things up. “Not only is she [Melanie] facing her nemesis [Wilford], she is confronted with everything that she thought she lost with her daughter.”

At the beginning of the season finale, Melanie revealed that she chose Snowpiercer over her daughter. So we all thought her kid died during the Freeze. In episode 8, Melanie confessed to killing Wilford to protect the train. She left him on the side of the tracks to freeze to death. But Wilford survived, found Alexandra, and hopped on the Big Alice.

Alexandra’s arrival on the Ark makes it pretty clear that she’s loyal to Wilford. “You have about 13 minutes to come to a peaceful surrender before the cold overcomes and you all freeze to death,” she said when she first entered the train. But her demeanour sort of changed when she asked for her mother. So look, I 14/10 expect there to be a push and pull between the man who effectively raised Alexandra and the mother that abandoned her.

As for Layton, he will have to bear the burden of maintaining a democracy.

“The real, real challenge for Layton is to reconcile the revolutionary with what he may have to be as a politician,” he said.

READ MORE The First Trailer For Season 5 Of Netflix’s Lucifer Teases One Helluva Plot Twist

Who will be in the cast of Snowpiercer season 2?

I think we can assume most of the main cast will return for season 2, including leads Connelly and Diggs.

Obviously, Blanchard will play a larger role next season and Mr Wilford will be played by Sean Bean, who lent his voice to the character in season 1. Considering his, uh, unfortunate reputation on screen, it’ll be interesting to see how his character plays out.

When will season 2 come out?

Filming on season 2 had more or less wrapped up prior to lockdown. Manson told THR that the team had about nine days left, which isn’t too bad. “We’re deeply involved in editing season two now. We have almost a complete season to play with and options of how to pick things up.”

So it’s still early days, but we’ll let you know when Netflix announces an Aussie release date.

What about the trailer?

TNT, the show’s main network, debuted a lil’ season 2 promo yesterday. And yes, Mr Wilford is in it.

????SPOILER ALERT ????

????SPOILER ALERT ???? If Season One left you speechless, then Season Two & Sean Bean will blow. your. mind. Check out this preview for the next season of #Snowpiercer! pic.twitter.com/zo7iy83KoZ — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) July 13, 2020

In the meantime, you can watch Snowpiercer – both the series and film – on Netflix now.