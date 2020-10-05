Today on Mystery Source Monday, a savage insider has claimed the new lads on The Bachelorette were disappointed to meet sisters Elly and Becky Miles on the show. Apparently, they thought they were going to be dating Dancing with the Stars judge Sharna Burgess instead.

As always, get out your grain of salt.

Earlier this year, it was heavily, heavily, heavily rumoured that Sharna was going to be the next Bachelorette. I mean, Sharna was openly talking about the rumours and even confirmed she had been approached by producers, so it felt like a shoo-in. More on that later.

But, as we eventually found out, Channel 10 went in a different direction.

“The boys were really gutted,” the source told Woman’s Day. “They really thought they had a celebrity and were somewhat underwhelmed with their choices.”

OUCH.

The source added that the contestants genuinely thought they were going to meet Sharna because of all the rumours that got about.

One cast member apparently told everyone that he was so excited to go on a date with Sharna after he applied for the show.

“He was saying that he’d had a crush on Sharna for years and was giddy at the thought of finally being able to take her out,” they said.

But wait, there’s more, because this bloody brutal source isn’t done yet.

“I know a lot of the guys wanted Sharna and I think a lot of them probably would have pulled out had they known it was going to be Elly and Becky,” they said.

Christ, this absolutely sounds like a rejected contestant.

Speaking to US Weekly earlier this year, Sharna said she was actually offered the part of Bachelorette but turned it down because it didn’t feel right.

“I was initially like, ‘Sure.’ I mean, that could be fun,” she said. “And then as I got into it, there was something that didn’t feel right… which is odd because I love the show worldwide.

“For some reason, my instincts were saying, ‘Don’t do it,’ which is very bizarre. I’ve had to trust my instincts my whole life, they’ve led me to where I am now.”

To be fair, Sharna is mostly based in the US and is quite the busy woman. She’s currently competing on the American Dancing With The Stars with celebrity dance partner Jesse Metcalfe.

Suss disappointment aside, I think it’s pretty clear that some of the other guys on this season were absolutely stoked to meet and date Elly and Becky.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Becky described their season as a “really lovely watch.”

“We got to know the guys, the guys got to know us, then Elly brought Elly’s boys and Becky brought Becky’s boys, and off we went,” Elly went on, adding that there’s “no grass cutting or any kind of crossing over.”

It’s just wholesome, funny, and fun, Elly said.

The Bachelorette kicks off Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel 10.