Tributes Flow For ’90s Icon Shannen Doherty Who Has Died Aged 53: ‘She Was A Force Of Nature’

Shannen Doherty — the actor who was best known for her roles in Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 — has died, aged 53, after a long battle with breast cancer. Dozens of celebrities have taken to social media to share tributes to the beloved ’90s icon.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement made by Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane via PEOPLE.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane confirmed.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

(Image: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The Heathers star was first diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2015. In 2017, she went into remission but in 2019, the cancer had sadly returned. In 2023, Doherty shared on Instagram that the cancer had spread to her brain.

A year later she told PEOPLE that it had spread to her bones.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Tributes for Doherty have been flowing from the moment the sad news was announced.

“I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty,” wrote Olivia Munn in an Instagram Story, who grew close to Doherty after being diagnosed with breast cancer herself.

“We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women. Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me… True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease.

“Cancer is really fucking scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength and grace. I’m sending all of my love to her mother who was her best friend, hero and champion every step of the way.”

(Image: Instagram / Olivia Munn)

One of the most notable statements was by Charmed star Alyssa Milano, who famously had a long-running feud with Doherty.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” Milano shared in a statement.

“She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, and Holly Marie Combs in Charmed, 1999. (Image: Getty Images)

Fellow Charmed alum Rose McGowan also shared some sweet words to X, formerly Twitter.

“Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion,” she wrote.

“My head bows to this warrior on her journey home. Her intense will to live places her in the hall of legends. Forever our sister.”

Many of Doherty’s Beverly Hills 90210 castmates took to Instagram to honour their late costar including Gabrielle Carteris, Carol Potter, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” Priestley wrote.

“She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

These are only a handful of the many, many tributes that the talented actor received, with countless posts by fans who recognised the great impact that Doherty has had on them over the years.

Rest easy, queen.