Netflix has spiced up our Fridays with a brand new trailer for the hotly anticipated season 2 trailer of Sex Education.

The trailer teases a bunch of sick moments from the upcoming sophomore season featuring sex, sex and a whole lot more sex.

“She really likes me. We are going to have sex tonight,” Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) confidently says.

Only it looks like your boi is gonna be v. conflicted over which gal to get with as the trailer ends with Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) seemingly confessing her feelings for him.

Oh the drama.

The series stars Butterfield (Ender’s Game, Hugo), Mackey (The Winter Lake, Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The Fall) Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth, The Last Letter From My Lover), Connor Swindells (The Vanishing, VS), Aimee-Lou Wood (Louis Wane), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Will, Roots, Wolfblood), Chaneil Kular (Informer), Simone Ashley (Broadchurch), Mimi Keene (Tolkien, Close), Tanya Reynolds (Emma, Delicious), Mikael Persbrandt (Invisible Heroes, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Hobbit, King Arthur), Patricia Allison (Les Miserables, Moving On), Jim Howick (Broadchurch), Rakhee Thakrar (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones, Tracey Ullman’s Show, Babs, Doctor Who), James Purefoy (Rome, Altered Carbon) and Alistair Petrie (Deep State, Rogue One, Night Manager).

Sex Education Season 2 launches on Netflix on 17 January 2020.

Catch the trailer below: