I dunno about you, but I’m sick of reading about And Just Like That, I’m sick of writing about And Just Like That, I’m sick of pondering And Just Like That. I just want the bloody Sex and the City reboot in my life, already!

Well, and just like that… we’ve copped our first glimpse at the most anticipated reboot of the year via HBO Max’s epic teaser of their new slate of shows and flicks.

Don’t get too excited, though, ‘cos we only see our gals for three seconds, but it’s the only three seconds we’ve seen of them that hasn’t come via sneaky pap pics or Deuxmoi spies.

Have a watch below, around the 24-second mark:

As you will have noticed from the vid, three out of the four original main characters are reprising their roles in the Sex and the City reboot: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte. Sadly, Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones *cries into a pillow*.

There’s actually something so bittersweet about this, as it’s our first look at the gang without Samantha.

That being said, the series was recently renewed for season 2 (yep, already!) and a production insider told Daily Mail that the “door is open” for Kim Cattrall to return, which is good to know!

HBO Max recently announced a bunch of fresh faces will joining And Just Like That as well, including Grey’s Anatomy queen Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman.

The Sex and the City reboot will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”.

That being said (spoiler alert!), a script recently leaked to Page Six and we copped some deets about where Carrie and Big are at and you won’t be at all surprised to learn that they’re still a toxic-ass couple in 2021. Some things never change!

There’s no word as to when the series is dropping, but my guess is that it mustn’t be too far off, given that there’s already a teaser!

Other iconique moments in the teaser include a peek at Euphoria season 2, fresh clips from Dune and The Matrix Resurrections, and more.