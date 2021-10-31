Seven is now insisting that all staff get the jab after supporting Sam Frost in the wake of her anti-vaxxer rant.

The Director of Production at Seven West Media, Andrew Backwell, sent an email to staff on Friday informing them the network “will only engage fully vaccinated presenters, cast and crew.”

Going forward, all staff at Seven Productions, which includes the stars of its TV shows, will need to be double vaccinated as of January 10.

A Seven spokesperson told the Herald Sun on Friday: “To provide the safest possible work environment for cast, crew and presenters, Seven Productions have made the decision to only engage those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, taking effect in January next year.

“Seven strongly encourages vaccination to protect our people, their colleagues and their families.”

A Seven representative told Daily Mail Australia it would “not comment or speculate on the vaccination status of individuals.”

Shortly after Sam Frost yeeted herself off Instagram following backlash over her stance on the vaccine, Seven released a statement which read: “Seven strongly encourages vaccination for all our people and all Seven productions strictly adhere to the public health Covid-19 safe protocols.

“All Home and Away cast and crew also undertake Covid-19 testing three times a week in addition to other preventative measures.”

The statement went on to address Sam Frost directly, writing: “Sam Frost continues to work on Home and Away and follows the safety protocols in place.”

The Bachelorette / Home & Away star recently posted an IGTV video asking people to be kind to anti-vaxxers, who she claimed were being treated as “less than human”. She also compared anti-vaxxer experiences to “segregation” and it copped her a fuck ton of backlash for obvious reasons.