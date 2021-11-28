The big baws (read that in a NY accent) at Channel Seven has weighed in on that almighty blunder where old mate ticked off Adele by not listening to her new album 30 ahead of their interview.

Seven West Media CEO James Warburton told news.com.au that the whole fuck-up was “obviously disappointing” as the network was unable to air the interview, with Sony refusing to hand over the footage.

“The extra piece to that would have obviously been some exclusivity and that would have been great content for Sunrise and Sunday Night the week before to promote the special, and we didn’t get that and that’s really disappointing,” Warburton said.

“The Oprah Winfrey special for us was absolutely fantastic and did its job in brilliant ratings and streaming numbers,” he added.

READ MORE Matt Doran Has Publicly Apologised To Adele On Live TV After His Interview Cock-Up

It comes after Matt Doran issued a public apology to Adele on Weekend Sunrise over the weekend, in which the host said “I want to address something that I’d like to apologise for”.

“This is a story that has sparked from around the world a torrent of abuse and mockery and if I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging I deserve and I totally own,” he said.

“To Adele, I say, I’d never have knowingly disrespected you to your work by deliberately not listening. I am so sorry.

“I also apologise to Adele’s Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who through my error have been [unable to see] into her character.

“And to cite Adele, track 10, ‘Hold On’ – in the bridge after the second chorus you write that ‘[Sometimes forgiveness] is easiest in secret’. Sometimes forgiveness… I’m not expecting but I do owe you an apology.”

Doran previously told The Australian he is “mortified and unequivocally apologetic” over what happened, as he bloody well should be, especially as it’s made headlines across the globe.

Meanwhile Adele has been classy and quiet on the whole matter, but man would I love to see the footage leak. Imagine Adele’s disgusted face when he admits he hasn’t listened to 30, his eyes glazing over when he realises what he’s done, the awkward pause that would’ve ensued.

It would be *chef’s kiss* BRILLIANT viewing.