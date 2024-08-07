Serena Williams Called Out A Paris Restaurant For Denying Her Entry & Its Response Is Iconic

Serena Williams recently found herself at the centre of a culinary controversy in Paris, where she claimed a restaurant denied her and her family entry.

Serena, who has been living her best life with her celeb besties in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, decided to take her kids out for a fancy dinner at The Peninsula Hotel. But apparently, the restaurant wasn’t ready to roll out the red carpet for this Grand Slam champ.

Serena living her best life in Paris (Image source Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Serena took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak her truth. “Yikes @PeninsulaParis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places 🫠but never with my kids,” she wrote. “Always a first. 🙄 #Olympic2024.”

I like rooftops, Serena likes rooftops. I feel like we’d vibe. (Image source: X)

If Serena Williams called me out I would simply move country and change my identity, but The Peninsula Paris wasn’t about to let that accusation slide. They clapped back with a response that was part apology, part ‘um, actually…’.

“Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight,” the restaurant posted on X. “Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”

I’d be upset too if someone didn’t let me in here (Image source: The Peninsula Hotel)

In a second post, the restaurant added: “We have always been honoured to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again.”

An employee at L’Oiseau Blanc, Maxime Mannevy, spilled some extra tea to Variety, saying Serena was “unrecognisable” when she rolled up. Apparently, the staff didn’t realise they were turning away a literal GOAT.

“When she came there were only two tables available and they had been reserved by clients of the hotel,” Maxime, who was not working the day this all went down, told the publication.

“My colleague didn’t recognise her and feels terrible, but he told her what he would have told any other client, which is to wait downstairs in the bar for a table to become available. That was absolutely nothing personal.”

So, was it a case of celebrity entitlement, or did The Peninsula fumble the ball? All I know is that if Serena is ever looking for another spot to eat, she’ll always have a seat at my place for some below average spag bol.

Lead image: Getty / The Peninsula Hotel.