Everything We Know About Selling Sunset Season 8: Cast, Trailer, Release Date & Gossip

Get ready to pop the champagne and adjust your designer sunglasses because Selling Sunset is back for its eighth season! Yes, that’s right—your favourite real estate agents are returning to our screens to flaunt their fabulous lives and make us question whether or not the Oppenheim Group has a HR department.

As we gear up for the premiere it’s time to dive back into world of overpriced properties, emotional breakdowns, and of course bonkers office gossip.

Everything we know about Selling Sunset Season 8 so far

Okay but how are they doing that in heels? (Image: Selling Sunset S8 trailer via Netflix YouTube)

If you were missing your daily dose of brightly coloured yet bonkers outfits, I have a great news for you — season eight of Selling Sunset will be here very soon! In fact, it’ll be premiering on September 6th 2024!

The Cast: Who’s returning to Selling Sunset season 8?

A bunch of your favourite high-heel wearing business divas are back to sell some houses and wreak some havok. Plus, we’ve got some newbies to the mix. Will they be loved? Will they be hated? Only time will tell.

Returning to the Oppenheim Group this season are:

Chrishell Stause : Still serving looks and selling homes.

: Still serving looks and selling homes. Mary Fitzgerald : Juggling motherhood (no I don’t mean how she is with her husband Romain Bonnet ) and running the office.

: Juggling motherhood (no I don’t mean how she is with her husband ) and running the office. Emma Hernan : The empanada queen who’s also a real estate powerhouse.

: The empanada queen who’s also a real estate powerhouse. Chelsea Lazkani : Bringing her OTT outfits and some juicy personal drama.

: Bringing her OTT outfits and some juicy personal drama. Bre Tiesi : Who I will never get over being Nick Cannon ‘s baby mama, but at least she keeps things real!

: Who I will never get over being ‘s baby mama, but at least she keeps things real! Amanza Smith : The interior design guru who occasionally plays peacemaker.

: The interior design guru who occasionally plays peacemaker. Nicole Young: The office gossip who apparently has a lot of insider info this season.

It looks like Mary and Chrishell are getting along! (Image: Selling Sunset S8 trailer via Netflix YouTube)

The absence of Heather Rae El Moussa is a tough pill to swallow. After hinting at her exit through cryptic social media posts, she confirmed she wouldn’t be returning for Season eight.

Heather told us the news in an Instagram post, saying, “Even though we’re not on the same show together anymore, our friendship is stronger than ever” alongside a photo with Bre. It seems her focus has shifted to her family and her own HGTV show with her husband, The Flipping El Moussas.

It’s the way everyone in the comments thought that it was Bre who left. 👀 (Image: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram)

Season eight will also see a new comer Alanna Whittaker who, after some light social-sleuthing, seems to be a model that has also worked in luxury real estate since 2020.

Of course she’s a model! (Image: Selling Sunset S8 trailer via Netflix YouTube)

Also both Jason and Brett Oppenheim will be on the show cause it’s quite literally their real estate agency, but TBH I’m not sure they’d be missed if they were off the cast.

It’s so funny when they try to give main character energy on the show. (Image: Selling Sunset S8 trailer via Netflix YouTube)

Is there a trailer for Selling Sunset season 8 yet?

There sure is! Take a geez at the drama filled trailer here:

What drama will go down in the new season of Selling Sunset?

Lucky for us the trailer gives us a lot to go off of. It opens on a hopeful note with Chrishell raising a glass to “moving forward, good mojo, and new beginnings.”

But before you think this season is going to be chill one, don’t worry because the tone shifts quickly with Bre asking, “Is my dagger straight?”

As the trailer progresses, we hear Nicole drop a bombshell: “I heard information that could really affect families, marriages.”

Nicole stirring the pot as usual. (Image: Selling Sunset S8 trailer via Netflix YouTube)

This sets the stage for the juicy gossip that’s about to unfold, particularly surrounding Chelsea’s recent divorce from her husband, Jeff.

Chelsea and her ex-husband Jeff. (Image: Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)

Chelsea has been going through it in her personal life, so it’s safe to say her divorce will be a big topic during this season.

Chelsea took to TikTok on April fifth to share how she’s dealing with the big life change and she’s chosen the coping strategy of baking.

“Making donuts is super easy unlike my life right now,” she said in a voiceover as she mixed ingredients into a bowl. “I added honey for some extra sweetness because what won’t kill you will make you stronger. At least that’s what they say,” she continued as she covered her dough.

We know that at least one of her cast members will be supporting her though this time as Chrishell commented on the post, “Inspiration for so many things.”

However, the new cast member Alannna, quickly proved she’s not here to play nice. “I did hear something about Chelsea’s husband,” she tells Bre in the trailer, who like the rest of us looks like she’s fanging for the tea.

Bre is gagged and gooped hearing this tea. (Image: Selling Sunset S8 trailer via Netflix YouTube)

Bre, with her iconic one-liners, quips, “They say don’t shoot the messenger, but she’s definitely gonna shoot me.”

This is gonna be a rough season for Chelsea. (Image: Selling Sunset S8 trailer via Netflix YouTube)

Other notable mentions from the trailer is the fact that they all go on a cast trip to a old-timey, “Western town in the desert,” that Alanna OWNS! Like girl what are you doing on a reality tv show if you own a whole damn town.

Real estate agents turned cowgirls is something I must see. (Image: Selling Sunset S8 Trailer via Netflix Youtube)

I also noticed that Chrishell’s partner and Australian icon G Flip is not seen in the trailer at all and I for one am upset that we won’t get to see their Moondog Brewery vow renewal on our screens.

Chrishell told Gay Times in April that when it comes to G, they can bring, “out a fierce, protective me that I, sometimes, don’t even have for myself.” It’s not surprising they may want to keep their relationship private after Chrishell had to defend G’s pronouns last season.

Oh and they’ll probably also sell a bunch of super expensive houses even though Brett says in the trailer that “the market is sh!t right now.” Womp womp — it must be hard only selling million dollar homes instead of billion dollar homes.

Where can you watch Selling Sunset Season 8?

You can watch all the drama unfold on Netflix, of course! You can binge all seven seasons of Selling Sunset before season eight drops on Netflix too!

If you’re like me and have no patience whatsoever, worry not because Netflix is launching a Selling Sunset game on September 4.

Don’t talk to me on September 4th cause this is where I’ll be. (Image: Netflix)

Now you too can experience the thrill of selling overpriced homes to people who probably can’t afford them!

You can watch seasons one to eight of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

Lead image: Selling Sunset S8 trailer via Netflix YouTube