Married At First Sight’s Selina Chhaur has revealed which bloke from the show she’d actually have been keen to get coupled up with. I mean, she did get stuck with Cody so fair enough frankly.

Selina rocked up on social media icon Carla From Bankstown’s poddy OMG BRO to dish the dirt on MAFS.

In the ep, Carla asked Selina if there was anyone else from her season of the show she’d have wanted to be paired with.

“I think Anthony [Cincotta] and I would’ve been a really good match,” Selina said.

“I feel like we were both there for the right reasons, we’re both a bit older and he’s a daddy — like an actual daddy.”

Let’s be real, the man is a DILF. Selina also pointed out Anthony’s parenting skills as a particularly attractive quality.

Now look I don’t want to toot my own horn — or the horn of the internet’s MAFS fans — too loudly here. But I’ll have you know, we literally shipped Selina and Anthony while the show was airing!

Case in point: this particularly chaotic dinner party relatively early in the season.

It was one of the (many) times Selina’s on-screen husband Cody failed to comfort her when she got upset about the state of their relo.

Similarly, Anthony and his partner Selin beefed over him putting his feet on the coffee table as well as him buying her Macca’s and then sending her the receipt. God, what a move.

The sitch had people online jumping (relation)ship to team Anthony and Selina.

anthony and selina would be cute #mafs — kass (@hardlightcth) February 23, 2022

I am hanging on to hope that the experts mixed up Selin and Selina's names.



They really meant to match Anthony with Selina right? #mafs #mafsau — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) February 23, 2022

Anthony and Selina need to pair up #MAFSAU — Derek (@hahumpf) February 23, 2022

The MAFS stans… they know. Maybe next season MAFS can introduce a public voting element à la Love Island. Just a suggestion!

But those hoping for a potential post-show Anthony and Selina reunion will be sorely disappointed.

As confirmed by Selina, Anthony now has a new partner, who she described as “gorgeous”.

Aw. Some truly wholesome post-MAFS content there.