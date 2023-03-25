In a 2023 Uno wild card, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have been spotted holding hands and making out in a New York City restaurant.

According to People, the pair were spotted out to dinner together in NYC and since then the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

The goss comes from @klarissa.mpeg on TikTok, who claims her friend was their hostess at the unnamed restaurant they attended. But please for the love of god take this info with a grain of salt. TikTok clout chasers are notorious liars, so there’s a fair chance they’ve pulled this information from their ass.

However, it’s not the first time a weird celeb pairing has been spotted out in public, e.g. Pete Davidson and every-petite-white-woman-known-in-existence as well as Em Rata and Eric Andre (my parents).

Of course, this isn’t really a weird pairing. Both Selena and Zayn are attractive people, and celebrities. But it’s always fun when Gen Z world’s collide (Wizards of Waverly Place and One Direction).

Funnily enough, back in 2010, Selena Gomez actually said the member of 1D that she’d date was Zayn. So the idea that they’re both dating at age 30 is also very plausible.

He’s also one of only 18 people that Selena is following on Instagram, so them being together isn’t totally out of left field.

Now that fans have a whiff of this pairing they are simping for Zelena in a way that truly tickles me.

“I shipped them since I got into this world,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“I hope those two are officially together. Seriously though, I just want Selena to find someone who will be there for her and treat her like the wonderful and kind person she is and not like Justin Booby did. I’m just happy, that Selena is finally happy,” another wrote.

Honestly Selena fans are off their chops. But at least this new pairing might distract them from all the Hailey Bieber drama.