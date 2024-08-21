Selena Gomez has continued to spark engagement rumours with Benny Blanco after she was spotted following a wedding planner on TikTok. We love this for her!

The pop star, who follows less than 100 people on TikTok, was seen following CMG Weddings & Events. The company is an “award-winning” event planning company that specialises in luxury and destination weddings.

Their website says their work has been featured in big magazines like Vogue, People, Style Me Pretty and more. Sounds like they’re perfect for Ms Gomez!

Selena Gomez posts lots of snaps of herself and Benny Blanco on Instagram. (Image: Instagram @selenagomez)

Fans on TikTok are convinced this means the Only Murders in the Building star is about to tie the knot, with many commenting on the video.

“I’m so so so happy for Selena I cannot wait to see the wedding, this wedding will be like royalty,” one person wrote.

“Happy for her she is doing the right thing,” another added.

“Yesss, a wonderful wedding is in the making and I’m so excited! Can’t wait!” a third said.

“She deserves everything,” another commented.

Rumours of Gomez and Blanco’s engagement started swirling earlier this month, after gossip machine deuxmoi posted an interesting blind item.

“This A-List actress/semi-retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out,” the tip said.

It didn’t help that Gomez posted a photo on August 8, 2024, where she covered her ring finger with a heart emoji. Blanco was in the background of her mirror selfie, which she captioned simply, “A night out”.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) was convinced she was “clearly hiding her engagement ring”.

Is there a ring hiding under that emoji??? (Image: Instagram @selenagomez)

Have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco talked about marriage publicly?

In an interview with Howard Stern in May, Blanco said marriage was on the cards for the couple.

When asked if he planned to propose soon, he said: “When I look at her, I do say, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this’.”

Awww. At the time, he hadn’t purchased a ring – or maybe he was keeping it under wraps!

“I don’t have anything. I’ve got no shoes on. I’ve got to get my act together,” Blanco joked.

Gomez responded to Blanco’s candid interview later that month in Time, and it certainly sounds like ~love~.

“He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it,” she said.

“I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

I’m convinced we’re going to get another dreamy celebrity wedding, and I can’t wait!

Feature Image: Instagram @selenagomez