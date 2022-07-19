Just when we thought the Drag Race calendar was full, Mama Ru has trotted out a second season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for our makeover-obsessed selves. Is there anything more entertaining than watching celebs get beat for the gods and then try to walk in eight-inch platform heels? No, there is not.

We got our first look at the Secret Celebrity format back deep in the Big Quiet of 2020. It was a four-episode special event where queens like Trixie Mattel, Bob The Drag Queen and Alyssa Edwards made over A-list celebs like Nico Totorella (Younger), Madison Beer, Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek) and Jordan Connor (Riverdale) into their drag alter-egos to lip sync for their life (and a chosen charity).

It seems the format has changed slightly for season two, so let’s take a peek at the first trailer and untuck what’s in store for us.

Everything We Know About RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race Season 2

Has A Trailer Dropped?

Yes! The first trailer for the incoming season was released on July 19 and teases how the format will look for the next run.

This is all we’ve seen of the new season so far but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more teases in the next month.

When Is Season Two Of Secret Celebrity Drag Race Airing?

It’s slated to premiere on VH1 in the U.S. on August 12 so hopefully, it’ll be hitting Stan at the same time so we’re not too late to all the goss.

What Is This Drag Race Spinoff About?

Season two looks like a bit of a move away from the format of the first season, which is an interesting pivot. It’ll still see celebrities being made over by beloved drag queens — this season has Jujubee, Monét X Change and Brooke Lynn Hytes — and lip syncing for their lives and their chosen charity.

But instead of knowing who the celebs are pre-beat, it looks like season two will follow a similar format of The Masked Singer where we only find out their identities after they’re eliminated.

It’s rumoured that this season will also have cameos from other Drag Race icons like Eureka!, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels and the Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

You can catch up on the first season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race right now over on Stan — as well as all the other 400 seasons if you’re up for a simply sickening sesh.