TikTok’s ‘For You Page’ is a wondrous function – scrolling for a couple of minutes, you’re just as likely to come across Rohit’s journey to abstain from fizzy drinks as you are to gawk at a piece of footage that’s truly one-in-a-million, making you sit back and think ‘how the fuck did they manage to capture that?’ With this in mind, a pesky seagull has gone viral on the app after heroically nabbing a human’s purse and majestically yeeting itself into the sky. (Need I say more? Probably not, but I shall.)

TikTok user @chaiseandstatus shared the remarkable snippet last week, documenting the wild run-in with the nosey seagull.

The footage, which has amassed over 6.5 million views and 220k likes in a matter of days, shows Chaise and her mate Jess minding their own damn business, before the winged-warrior made its entrance.

“He was very brave and got really close to us,” Chaise explains in a follow-up ‘Tok. “We didn’t give him any food, and we even tried to chase him away, but, as you can see, it didn’t really work ’cause he just came back and stole Jess’ purse anyway.”

The seagull then flew up into the air, very intent on keep its latest fashion accessory, with Jess screaming in tow.

The OG owner of the purse made her way down “about 6 flights” of stairs, where she inevitably retrieved the purse. But, my God, what a damn ride.

Check out the footage, and marvel at the fact that this was even captured on cam.

Seriously, though, I feel like this seagull deserves a purse. Who wants to go halves with me?